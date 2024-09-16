‘Claudia the ragdoll cat had TV vet Dr Scott Miller scratching his head over her lost meow’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Claudia the ragdoll cat had TV vet Dr Scott Miller scratching his head over her lost meow’

In the latest instalment of our Pet Tales series, Dundee retiree Lesley Murray tells the story of 'supermodel' cat Claudia and her lost meow.

Claudia the ragdoll is named after German supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Image: Steve MacDougall.
By Rebecca Baird

Our ragdoll cat Claudia got her name in the car on the day we brought her home.

My partner and I had originally been looking at Siamese cats from a girl in Carnoustie, and they were lovely but we really wanted a ragdoll.

It just so happened that she had a ragdoll cat that was due to have kittens, and she told us we could have first pick.

When the kittens arrived, sure, enough, we went to pick – but we told each other if we weren’t sure again, we’d just come away.

But the minute we laid eyes on the smallest kitten in the litter, we both knew we wanted her. She was so bonnie, all blonde fur and blue eyes.

Lesley Murray with her ragdoll cat Claudia. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

We were driving home and I said: “Look, she’s just a wee supermodel, isn’t she?”

I was wondering what we could call her, and my partner said: “Claudia, after Claudia Schiffer!”

‘Tiny’ Claudia gets away with murder

Claudz is a good age now but she’s still tiny. I think that’s how she gets away with murder!

She follows us everywhere we go around the house. And she’ll let you know it’s dinner time by sitting up on the chair at the dining table, every single night, to wait for her food.

And true to her name, she likes being kept beautiful! She loves the brush. Because she’s a ragdoll cat, Claudia needs brushed every day.

Claudia ‘gets away with murder’ because of her cute looks. Image: Supplied Date; Unknown

She’s quite laid back about it, not like a regular domestic shorthair.

Although clipping her claws is a different story – she hisses at that!

15 minutes of fame for Claudia

Claudia loves attention – she’s even been on TV.

A while ago, I took her to the vet because she had a really crackly meow. But after prodding and looking down her throat, the vet couldn’t find anything wrong with her.

Then a couple of weeks later, I was watching the Australian vet Dr Scott Miller on the TV. So I phoned in and said: “My cat’s lost her meow.”

They phoned me back and asked me to send in a picture of Claudz, and then Dr Miller called me.

I asked what he thought could be wrong and he told me he wasn’t sure, but it could be her thyroid, and that got me thinking. So I took her back to the vet to have her thyroid checked.

‘Supermodel’ Claudia didn’t lose her meow – just misplaced it. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Thankfully, they found nothing wrong with her, but it was still a mystery – until I realised she was pretending!

Now, she’s got three meows – her pretend one, where she opens her mouth and no sound comes out, her crackly one, and a normal one.

Regardless of which meow she uses, she’s very good at telling us what she wants.

Claudia loves catnip as all cats do, and she’s got a little mouse toy which she boots about the living room.

Everything’s on her terms, which we don’t mind.

Do you have a remarkable pet or unusual animal? Get in touch to share your Pet Tales at: PetTales@thecourier.co.uk

