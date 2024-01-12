Archie Meekison set for long-awaited Dundee United return as Jim Goodwin makes welcome break admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Archie Meekison set for long-awaited Dundee United return as Jim Goodwin makes welcome break admission

Meekison last featured for the Tangerines when they last travelled to the Highlands.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison
Archie Meekison is hoping for more luck in 2024. Image: SNS

Archie Meekison will return to the Dundee United squad this evening following more than three months on the sidelines.

The Scotland U21 international has been plagued by knee issues this term, most recently suffering a tear of his lateral collateral ligament which required specialist treatment.

Meekison’s last appearance for the Tangerines came in their 1-0 victory over Inverness in September – and he is likely to make his comeback in the same fixture.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Spartans
Meekison, pictured, has not had his injury issues to seek this season. Image: SNS

“Archie has trained really well for the last week and is confident everything is where it needs to be,” United boss Jim Goodwin confirmed.

“Fitness-wise, he has done quite a bit with the medical team and he’s in good shape.

I was really excited about Archie at the start of the season. You could see the quality he brought to the team when he played.

“He’s a good, young talented footballer who just needs to stay fit for a prolonged period of time and force his way back into the team.”

No luxury

With no Ross Docherty or the suspended Craig Sibbald, Meekison’s availability is timely.

Goodwin added: “In an ideal world, you’d probably arrange a bounce game and get guys like Archie some valuable minutes within that.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald makes the long walks after his red card against Morton
Craig Sibbald will be missing through suspension in Inverness. Image: SNS

“We don’t have that luxury, given the current situation. He’ll be part of the squad on Friday, and how many minutes he gets will depend on how the game’s going.”

As well as United’s midfield absences, they are without centre-back Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult is a major doubt for the trip to the Highlands. David Wotherspoon will also officially join the club next week.

All told, the 15-day hiatus that follows Friday night’s game is welcome for Goodwin as he beds in new signings and rehabilitates his walking wounded.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Hampden
Jim Goodwin is relishing a slight break to get his stars to full fitness. Image: SNS

“We’re looking forward to the break, I have to say,” noted Goodwin. “It’s coming at a good time.

“We’ll aim to go up to Inverness, against a difficult opponent, and win. Then we can go into that break – hopefully top of the table if results go in our favour – and give the lads who are struggling a bit of time to heal.”

