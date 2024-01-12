Archie Meekison set for long-awaited Dundee United return as Jim Goodwin makes welcome break admission

Archie Meekison will return to the Dundee United squad this evening following more than three months on the sidelines.

The Scotland U21 international has been plagued by knee issues this term, most recently suffering a tear of his lateral collateral ligament which required specialist treatment.

Meekison’s last appearance for the Tangerines came in their 1-0 victory over Inverness in September – and he is likely to make his comeback in the same fixture.

“Archie has trained really well for the last week and is confident everything is where it needs to be,” United boss Jim Goodwin confirmed.

“Fitness-wise, he has done quite a bit with the medical team and he’s in good shape.

“I was really excited about Archie at the start of the season. You could see the quality he brought to the team when he played.

“He’s a good, young talented footballer who just needs to stay fit for a prolonged period of time and force his way back into the team.”

No luxury

With no Ross Docherty or the suspended Craig Sibbald, Meekison’s availability is timely.

Goodwin added: “In an ideal world, you’d probably arrange a bounce game and get guys like Archie some valuable minutes within that.

“We don’t have that luxury, given the current situation. He’ll be part of the squad on Friday, and how many minutes he gets will depend on how the game’s going.”

As well as United’s midfield absences, they are without centre-back Declan Gallagher and Louis Moult is a major doubt for the trip to the Highlands. David Wotherspoon will also officially join the club next week.

All told, the 15-day hiatus that follows Friday night’s game is welcome for Goodwin as he beds in new signings and rehabilitates his walking wounded.

“We’re looking forward to the break, I have to say,” noted Goodwin. “It’s coming at a good time.

“We’ll aim to go up to Inverness, against a difficult opponent, and win. Then we can go into that break – hopefully top of the table if results go in our favour – and give the lads who are struggling a bit of time to heal.”