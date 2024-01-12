EVE MUIRHEAD: Helping young Team GB athletes fulfil their dreams at Winter Youth Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Helping young Team GB athletes fulfil their dreams at Winter Youth Olympics

The gold medal-winning curler is the chef de mission in Gangwon.

Eve Muirhead is Team GB’s Chef de Mission for the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.
Eve Muirhead. Image: supplied.
By Eve Muirhead

I’m well used to the clock ticking down to a Winter Olympics at this time of year.

That early January feeling came round four times for me.

I’ve got another Games on the horizon – I’ll be back in Team GB kit, only this time I’ll be leaving the curling to others.

It’s a real privilege to be the chef de mission for the Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics.

Back in February the BOA were interested to know what my next steps were going to be after retirement and thought I would be well-suited to the role.

They were looking to get more former athletes involved in the organisation.

The BOA have always been so good to me and I was delighted to accept.

For me to have Mike Hay as the chef de mission at a couple of Olympics and depute at another was great.

He was a relatable role model back then given his curling and Perthshire background and he’s been a help for me recently now that I’m behind the scenes.

It’s a part-time position but everything has cranked up over the last two or three months and I’ve spent a lot of time in London.

I’ve absolutely loved it.

Different perspective

Seeing how things work on the other side is something I got more and more interested in as my career progressed.

Discovering all the detail and preparation that goes into selections, appeals, nominating teams to the IOC, sorting out kit and a whole load of other things has been an eye-opener.

If an athlete is oblivious to all that, it shows how good a job people behind the scenes have done.

As a competitor you have your blinkers on and all the dirty work is done for you.

Now I’m part of that dirty work!

The media stuff I’ve done over the years has helped.

When you’re at an Open on the other side of the ropes, you get an appreciation of the scale of a big sporting event.

Eve Muirhead at The Open.
Eve Muirhead at The Open.

A good way of describing my contribution to Team GB at these Games is that something like a bus being on time to take athletes to their venue is a job for the team behind me.

But it’s my job to make sure that the athletes have everything they need on that bus.

We had the athletes’ assembly in London just before Christmas.

I spoke about what to expect and because it’s a younger group, there were things like curfews that never came up in the main Olympics!

It was great to meet the majority of the athletes, the coaches and the team leaders.

Seeing the reaction when they get their kit was priceless.

They get as much of it as you would for a full-scale Olympics.

A Youth Olympics is an incredible opportunity for some athletes to take the next step on the road to the big one.

I’d have loved it but it only started in 2012 and by that time I’d been to my first Games in Vancouver.

Dreams fulfilled

You have to remember that most of the team won’t get as high as a full Winter Olympics.

And if this turns out to be the pinnacle of their sporting career, that’s a huge thing in itself.

They’re representing Britain in a world event.

This was their dream from a young age – to be part of a GB team.

Not everybody will come away with a medal or even hit the performance level that they hope for in Gangwon.

That’s sport.

But if I help them into position whereby they have the best shot at those two things and they get everything out of the experience that they’d dreamt of, then I’ll be able to think I’ve done a good job.

