Inverness CT 0-1 Dundee United: Tony Watt strikes as Tangerines claim narrow Highland triumph

Tony Watt struck a dramatic late winner as Dundee United belied an underwhelming showing in the Highlands to defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1-0.

The televised showdown was largely lacking in tempo and quality throughout, with the hosts enjoying the better of the limited opportunities.

However, Watt’s effort was enough to settle the contest and ensure United returned to the top of the Championship – at least until Raith Rovers play on Saturday afternoon.

It was deja vu from the Terrors’ last trip north when a 94th-minute Chris Mochrie goal secured the points, and Watt enjoyed the moment, celebrating in the face of Caley Jags defender Morgan Boyes.

United handed an immediate debut to on-loan St Mirren striker Alex Greive, while Mochrie replaced the suspended Craig Sibbald in the starting line-up.

Archie Meekison was on the bench, his first appearance in a match-day squad since September following a persistent knee complaint.

Bore draw at the break

United barely laid a glove on the hosts during an instantly forgettable first period.

Billy McKay was bright and saw an early shot blocked following a bright one-two with David Carson. Jordan Tillson then headed a Daniel Devine effort off the line as the Caley Jags enjoyed the better of the affair.

Another McKay shot was thwarted by Kevin Holt as the former Tannadice frontman arrived late in the box.

While largely offering nothing in the final third, Goodwin’s side did see a penalty claim waved away by referee Alan Muir.

It's goalless at the break in the Highlands ⚖️ Should Dundee United have had a penalty? Michael Stewart says no ❌#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/daUKrFocxx — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 12, 2024

Watt was adamant he had been hauled to the ground as he attempted to meet a Ross Graham flick-on.

Big Walton save

United finally registered an effort five minutes into the second period when a deep Liam Grimshaw delivery found Watt, however the Tangerines’ No.32 could only direct his header over Mark Ridgers’ cross-bar.

The visitors had goalie Jack Walton to thank for keeping their clean sheet in tact, parrying a Max Anderson effort to safety after the on-loan Dundee ace met a Carson cross.

The Caley Jags recycled possession, culminating in Charlie Gilmour fizzing a drive wide form 20 yards.

Greive was at least showcasing energy and tenacity in attack; a bright spark – and it was his halted run that won the free-kick leading up to a Kai Fotheringham shot that drifted off target.

However, Greive limped off after taking a heavy challenge from Boyes, with Meekison entering the fray and the Terrors switching to a 4-3-3.

And Meekison warmed Inverness keeper Ridgers’ gloves for the first time all night, firing a volley into his arm.

Tillson then launched a speculative drive over the bar.

Deja vu

But United notched the decisive goal with three minutes left on the clock when Glenn Middleton, quiet all night, hit the byline and delivered a perfect ball for Watt to slot home the winner.

And there was time for further late drama when Inverness were adamant Grimshaw handled a Cameron Harper free-kick in the box.

Star man: Scott McMann (Dundee United)

There were few star performers in black.

Or in the blue and red of Inverness for that matter.

It was not a classic.

However, McMann was defensively diligent, never shy to whip in a cross and was a constant presence up and down the left.

Dundee United player ratings

(4-4-2) Walton 7; Grimshaw 6, Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 7; Fotheringham 6, Tillson 6 (Glass 87), Mochrie 6, Middleton 6; Watt 6, Greive 7 (Meekison 67). Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Freeman, Duffy, MacLeod, Cudjoe, Petrie.

Att: 2,662

Referee: Alan Muir