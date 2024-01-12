Jim Goodwin confesses Dundee United were ‘very lucky’ to claim Highland triumph as Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson claims ref ‘BOTTLED IT’

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United were “very lucky” to escape Inverness with a 1-0 victory following a “really poor performance”.

United secured all three points in the Highlands courtesy of Tony Watt’s 87th-minute winner – but scarcely laid a glove on the hosts otherwise.

Nevertheless, the win sees United return to the top of the Championship, at least until Raith Rovers play Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Tony Watt at the back post! 🪄 With minutes to go, the Dundee United skipper finally breaks the deadlock in Inverness!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/YmFZofIfMq — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 12, 2024

“It was a really poor performance,” said Goodwin. “We were very lucky to win the game. I am not going to stand here and say we deserved it.

“There was very little quality within the game. We were so poor in possession, didn’t pass the ball the way we normally do and – somehow, by the skin of our teeth – got the three points.

He added: “It won’t be a game that is remembered fondly by anyone but throughout the course of a league campaign, you won’t remember every performance. It’s about victories when you are up there challenging for title.

“We’ve played a hell of a lot better than that and not won.”

Back to basics

While quality was at a premium, Goodwin was full of praise for his side for ensuring they claimed a clean sheet following a porous showing against Morton last week.

“That clean sheet was massive – I said that in the dressing room,” continued Goodwin. “I was very hard on the lads at the back last week, which isn’t something I’ve had to do all season.

“We’ve bummed up that defensive record all season and last week was so out of character.

“I was very critical of them last week and, to their credit, they took the criticism like men, the way it was intended. I’ll always be honest with my players. They responded and reacted, and that’s the sign of a good team.”

However, United hearts were in mouths when the Caley Jags roared for a penalty kick when Liam Grimshaw handled a Cameron Harper delivery in injury time.

Goodwin noted: “I don’t think Grimshaw knows much about it, but it does hit his arm. I’ve moaned enough about decisions that went against us, so if we did get away with one then we’ve been due it.”

Ferguson: Alan Muir bottled it

His opposite number, Duncan Ferguson, had a more forthright view, accusing referee Alan Muir of shirking the big call.

“I saw it as a penalty, and I think all the players’ reactions around the ball tells you that it was a penalty,” said Ferguson.

“His linesman could have helped him, but the referee had a good view of it, and in my opinion, he has bottled the decision.”