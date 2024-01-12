Jim Goodwin confesses Dundee United were ‘very lucky’ to claim Highland triumph as Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson claims ref ‘BOTTLED IT’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin confesses Dundee United were ‘very lucky’ to claim Highland triumph as Inverness boss Duncan Ferguson claims ref ‘BOTTLED IT’

Tony Watt struck in the dying embers.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin celebrates with match-winner Tony Watt
Goodwin celebrates with match-winner Tony Watt. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United were “very lucky” to escape Inverness with a 1-0 victory following a “really poor performance”.

United secured all three points in the Highlands courtesy of Tony Watt’s 87th-minute winner – but scarcely laid a glove on the hosts otherwise.

Nevertheless, the win sees United return to the top of the Championship, at least until Raith Rovers play Queen’s Park on Saturday.

“It was a really poor performance,” said Goodwin. “We were very lucky to win the game. I am not going to stand here and say we deserved it.

“There was very little quality within the game. We were so poor in possession, didn’t pass the ball the way we normally do and – somehow, by the skin of our teeth – got the three points.

He added: “It won’t be a game that is remembered fondly by anyone but throughout the course of a league campaign, you won’t remember every performance. It’s about victories when you are up there challenging for title.

“We’ve played a hell of a lot better than that and not won.”

Back to basics

While quality was at a premium, Goodwin was full of praise for his side for ensuring they claimed a clean sheet following a porous showing against Morton last week.

Match-winner Tony Watt shows his delight
Match-winner Tony Watt shows his delight. Image: SNS

“That clean sheet was massive – I said that in the dressing room,” continued Goodwin. “I was very hard on the lads at the back last week, which isn’t something I’ve had to do all season.

“We’ve bummed up that defensive record all season and last week was so out of character.

“I was very critical of them last week and, to their credit, they took the criticism like men, the way it was intended. I’ll always be honest with my players. They responded and reacted, and that’s the sign of a good team.”

However, United hearts were in mouths when the Caley Jags roared for a penalty kick when Liam Grimshaw handled a Cameron Harper delivery in injury time.

https://twitter.com/BBCSportScot/status/1745922780590174386?s=20
Seething Inverness players claim for a spot-kick. Image: SNS

Goodwin noted: “I don’t think Grimshaw knows much about it, but it does hit his arm. I’ve moaned enough about decisions that went against us, so if we did get away with one then we’ve been due it.”

Ferguson: Alan Muir bottled it

His opposite number, Duncan Ferguson, had a more forthright view, accusing referee Alan Muir of shirking the big call.

“I saw it as a penalty, and I think all the players’ reactions around the ball tells you that it was a penalty,” said Ferguson.

“His linesman could have helped him, but the referee had a good view of it, and in my opinion, he has bottled the decision.”

