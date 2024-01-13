The reason every new paragraph has an indent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The reason every new paragraph has an indent

By Steve Finan

Have you ever wondered why books and newspapers (including this newspaper) have indented paragraph starts?

Every paragraph (except the introductory one) in this column has a three-millimetre space at the first line.

It used to be, in pre-digital times, an em. This was a space of the same width as a capital letter is high in whichever type size you are looking at.

The reason for the space is, largely, homage to the incredible speed at which page compositors, those clever fellows, did their work.

In the early days of printing, as the process of making a book changed from monks copying manuscripts (Latin “manu”, meaning by hand; and “scriptus” meaning written) to moveable type, there was a change-over period with some work by hand still being done.

The compositors, those who composed type, set up most of a page ready to print but left a space at the start of each paragraph for artists, known as rubricators, to draw in a paragraph-marking illumination which was sometimes a detailed drawing in colourful inks.

Compositors (I am extremely proud to say I served an apprenticeship as a compositor, 1979-83) worked too quickly for these arty types.

They had probably been to art college which, nowadays, merely teaches people how to slack off and smoke strange-smelling roll-up cigarettes.

But ye olde news couldn’t wait. The pages were sometimes published without their rubrications. So the space that was left became what marked the start of a new paragraph, and this became standard usage.

However, modern newspaper page designers sometimes don’t like paragraph-start spaces. Especially on feature pages, the space is done away with.

Frankly, I am not a fan of this. Not one tiny bit!

I like type which is easy to understand, which leads the reader round a page. I like readers to clearly understand where a new paragraph starts. I like them to read not only the words the writer intended but to follow the thought process intended.

In a book, or other longer piece of writing, a paragraph end is a pause in the flow of information. A new paragraph is a new thought, or deals with a new subject.

Perhaps it denotes a shift of scene, or a new speaker. Perhaps it is a good place to take a sip of tea.

A well-placed paragraph end, and a new beginning, is the insertion of contemplation time. A pause for the intellect to take a firm grasp.

It is civilised.

And reading should always be, if it is nothing else, a civilised pastime.

 

 

 

Word of the week

Daedal (adjective)

Skilled, artistic, cunningly wrought. EG: “A well-constructed piece of writing with a finely-chosen vocabulary, lucid flow, and daedal paragraph breaks, and will be a pleasure to read as well as a purveyor of information.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier.

