Dundee Rep set to run at ‘substantial deficit for several years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Rep set to run at ‘substantial deficit for several years’

Dundee theatre bosses have appealed for more support after the venue recorded an £810,000 loss.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
Dundee Rep Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Dundee Rep Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Dundee Rep has warned it will run at a loss for several years after posting an £810,000 deficit in its accounts.

Theatre boss Liam Sinclair admitted government funding will have to “flow” to keep staffing levels at the current level.

The executive director, who also serves as the Rep’s joint chief executive with Andrew Panton, said the theatre would continue to deliver by “holding its nerve” through the coming financial “choppy waters”.

The Rep has just experienced its busiest Christmas season since 2019 with almost 250,000 people attending performances in December and January.

But the pressures of the pandemic, as well as the inflation crisis, means the organisation has had to organise its programmes on a more reactive level.

Staffing levels

The new Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre accounts, for the year ending March 31 2023, show revenue of £3.5 million, down from £4.3m in 2022.

In 2022 the charity made a pre-tax surplus of £176,100 — made while the doors were closed to the public for part of the year because of Covid.

Mr Sinclair stressed there was no immediate threat to jobs, calling staff at the organisation “our best asset”.

Bosses are being “transparent” as possible with workers, but if more funding was not forthcoming then current levels could not be maintained.

He said: “Our priority is to deliver excellent cultural opportunities for people in Dundee and beyond.

“Part of this project is to keep the integrity of the organisation, to keep jobs secure while we can.

Liam Sinclair

“We have been very transparent with staff about this, it is not a sustainable position unless government flows more money into the cultural sector.

“To retain that level of staffing, we are going to need an enhancement to our funding.

“We are a real living wage employer, but of course all of that comes at a cost.

“We stand ready to do all of the things (the Scottish Government) say they want, we are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them on that, but they need to fund us at a level that allows us to do that and keeps jobs secure.

“Our intention is to keep a really high quality programme in place for the people of Dundee and beyond.

“But planning it on a slightly more constrained timescale so we can react and navigate the choppy financial waters with as much financial prudence as possible.”

Dundee Rep deficit

As a charitable cultural organisation, Dundee Rep is entitled to tax breaks, which cut the deficit almost in half, to £448,728 last year.

Financial projections made by the Rep’s board suggest the theatre will “run at a substantial deficit” for several years.

But they have confidence there are “sufficient reserves in place” to keep the Rep operational.

Mr Sinclair notes cultural organisations across the UK are feeling considerable financial pressures.

It follows warnings sounded by Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA), after director Beth Bate said there was a “challenging” £300,000 funding gap.

“It is not an uncommon position for an organisation in the culture sector to be in a deficit at the moment,” he said.

“We were in the Covid recovery phase and then along came the inflationary crisis – all at a point where audience behaviours were resetting.

Kyle Falconer and Laura Wilde at Dundee Rep.
View rocker Kyle Falconer and partner Laura Wilde produced a play at Dundee Rep last year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“There has been an impact for 3.5-4 years we are still navigating our way through.

“This presents a challenge to the business model in a range of ways, including what the financial outturn in any one year might look like.

“There is a very live conversation just now about where standstill funding for cultural organisations has run out of runway.

“Most cultural organisations have not had anywhere near enough uplift in grant funding, in some cases since 2008.

“It certainly has not kept up with inflation.”

Holding its nerve

There would be no “quick-fire decisions” made in the wake of the deficit announcement, Mr Sinclair said.

By “holding its nerve” the Rep could continue providing for the “people of Dundee”.

“A loss is to be expected and it is about how we manage this loss in this point of transition,” he said.

“If our balance sheet can tolerate a loss position for a period, then the right thing to do is to stay steady, delivering the content and getting people to re-engage.

A Christmas Carol was a highlight of the festive calendar at the Rep. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Get the confidence of audiences back up, deliver on the outreach and social inclusion we are known for and have a track record of, for the people of Dundee.

“We will be looking for increased funding from national government, which is the process we are in at the moment.

“We have to keep holding our nerve that there is a viable future ahead. And you do not always get to that by making quick-fire decisions in the moment.”

The company currently employs 99 members of staff.

In the last financial year, Creative Scotland funded the Rep with £1.9m and Dundee City Council provided £318,000.

More from Business

The index rose 48.34 points, or 0.64%, to end the day at 7,624.93 (PA)
Economic figures and Yemen attacks help lift FTSE
Citi has said it is planning to cut around 20,000 jobs in the ‘medium term’ (Tim Ireland/PA)
Citi plans to cut about 20,000 jobs as part of global overhaul
A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon (NTSB via AP)
FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight
Flutter owns Paddy Power which sponsored the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Flutter and 888 set to report results amid US listing and takeover rumours
Stewart Milne Homes flag
Stewart Milne Group: Union to meet workers in Dundee and Aberdeen
The group has called for a living wage to be paid to all employees (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boots owner faces shareholder call to ensure all employees paid real living wage
BlackRock is buying independent infrastructure fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at more than 12 billion US dollars (£9.43 billion) (Mark Lennihan/AP)
BlackRock buys Global Infrastructure Partners in 12 billion dollar deal
Container ships have been forced to reroute because of the attacks in the Red Sea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Red Sea: Why is it important to trade and could crisis increase prices?
The affordable homes provider said it thought Government would need to allocate more funding to housing in coming months (Yui Mok/PA)
Vistry ‘optimistic’ lower mortgage rates will boost demand in housing market
Brussels sprouts are harvested in a flooded field at TH Clements and Son Ltd near Boston, Lincolnshire. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Supermarket accepts smaller vegetables in bid to help flood-hit farmers