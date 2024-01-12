Dundee United new boy Alex Greive on the gutsy 11,000-mile gamble that Jim Goodwin ensured paid dividends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United new boy Alex Greive on the gutsy 11,000-mile gamble that Jim Goodwin ensured paid dividends

Greive first arrived in Scottish football in January 2022, signed for St Mirren by Goodwin.

By Alan Temple
Alex Greive points at his No.7 Dundee United jersey
Greive will wear No.7 for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United

Alex Greive paid his own way from New Zealand in a bid to make his professional football dream come true.

And Jim Goodwin was the man who ensured that almighty roll of the dice paid dividends.

Greive, 24, shelled out big bucks to make the 11,000-mile journey from Auckland for a trial with St Mirren in 2021/22, taking advantage of the Buddies’ link-up with his Kiwi outfit Birkenhead United.

Having backed himself – in a very literal sense – to make the grade, he impressed Paisley gaffer Goodwin enough to earn a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Since then, he has notched nine goals in 76 outings and earned 10 full caps for New Zealand.

But, having found regular action hard to come by at St Mirren of late, he will see out the season on loan at Tannadice.

Dundee United striker Alex Greive points to his No.7 shirt
Greive will wear No.7 for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United

“St Mirren had signed a partnership with my club (Birkenhead) because they have a good reputation for developing young players,” recalled Greive. “I was doing well in New Zealand and St Mirren were keen to get me over.

“I came over on a trial basis for a month and I signed in the January.

“I paid my own way. I can’t remember the exact numbers, but I had to pay a fair bit to come across!

“The Scottish Premiership was an exciting opportunity and I felt if I could do well there then it would be amazing. You need to back yourself at every level and it was a gamble worth taking.”

Friends reunited

However, he only worked with Goodwin for a MONTH before the Irishman joined Aberdeen.

And the prospect of a reunion with the boss who brought him to Scotland is an exciting one for Greive.

“Jim got in contact with my agent, from there, things happened pretty quickly,” he added. “Our time got cut short at St Mirren but I enjoyed working for him for that month.

“It is great to get back working with him.”

Alex Greive, left, and Jim Goodwin together at St Mirren
Greive, left, and Goodwin together at St Mirren. Image: SNS

And good news, it appears, travels fast.

As soon as United had registered their interest, Declan Gallagher and Tony Watt – both of whom were St Mirren teammates last season – got in touch to extend a Tannadice welcome.

He added: “I had a good relationship with Tony and Deccy so it was good to see Tony in training. Obviously, Deccy is still injured. But I’m excited to be in the team with them, again.

“As soon as I had my first contact with Dundee United, somehow both had already found out and they were both texting me!

“But it was great, and Tony was telling me to let him know if I needed any help or anything – so that was really nice to have.”

Dundee United's on loan striker Alex Greive
Greive is in line for a quick-fire debut in the Highlands. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Greive is fit and available to make his United debut when they visit Inverness tonight.  

