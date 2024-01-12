Tony Docherty on Owen Beck replacement need as Dundee boss discusses transfer plans

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is largely comfortable with the squad he has.

But there are a few areas he would like to strengthen – not least the left wing-back area after Owen Beck was recalled by Liverpool following his standout loan spell.

Other than that, Docherty would like to bolster his forward areas, with the situation surrounding Burnley striker Michael Mellon being monitored.

Defensive cover may also be looked at, with Rickie Lamie expected back in training on Friday and Antonio Portales still ruled out.

But Docherty insists the strength of Dundee’s summer recruitment means wholesale changes aren’t needed.

Tony Docherty: Some areas we can maybe improve

“There are a few areas that we’ll identify,” Docherty told Courier Sport. “Obviously, with the Owen Beck situation, that’s an area that we’d look to try to fill.

“There are other areas of the team, but I’m relatively happy.

“The recruitment in the summer, I think that impinges on your January window. If you’ve recruited well in the summer, there’s no knee-jerk reaction to go out and do stuff.

“I’m happy with the squad. I think there are some areas that we can maybe improve.

“I think we need to improve our goal ratio, so right away you look at forward areas of the pitch.

“And with the injuries we picked up with Portales, we can maybe get a bit of cover in that area.

“But I’m happy with the squad that I’ve got in terms of numbers and competition for places. It was illustrated well in training on Thursday.”