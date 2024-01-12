Tony Docherty on Owen Beck replacement need as Dundee boss discusses transfer plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty on Owen Beck replacement need as Dundee boss discusses transfer plans

The Dark Blues manager identified the areas of the team he could look to strengthen.

Tony Docherty will look to replace Owen Beck in January. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Dundee boss Tony Docherty is largely comfortable with the squad he has.

But there are a few areas he would like to strengthen – not least the left wing-back area after Owen Beck was recalled by Liverpool following his standout loan spell.

Other than that, Docherty would like to bolster his forward areas, with the situation surrounding Burnley striker Michael Mellon being monitored.

Defensive cover may also be looked at, with Rickie Lamie expected back in training on Friday and Antonio Portales still ruled out.

Dundee full-back Owen Beck on the ball against Celtic. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
But Docherty insists the strength of Dundee’s summer recruitment means wholesale changes aren’t needed.

Tony Docherty: Some areas we can maybe improve

“There are a few areas that we’ll identify,” Docherty told Courier Sport. “Obviously, with the Owen Beck situation, that’s an area that we’d look to try to fill.

“There are other areas of the team, but I’m relatively happy.

“The recruitment in the summer, I think that impinges on your January window. If you’ve recruited well in the summer, there’s no knee-jerk reaction to go out and do stuff.

“I’m happy with the squad. I think there are some areas that we can maybe improve.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Rugby Park. Image: SNS
“I think we need to improve our goal ratio, so right away you look at forward areas of the pitch.

“And with the injuries we picked up with Portales, we can maybe get a bit of cover in that area.

“But I’m happy with the squad that I’ve got in terms of numbers and competition for places. It was illustrated well in training on Thursday.”

