Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after ‘incredible’ decision as Dundee United boss slams ‘worst defending of the season’

Jim Goodwin has lamented the “incredible” decision not to award Dundee United a penalty kick as the Tangerines slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Morton.

However, the Tannadice boss did not absolve his players of responsibility following the underwhelming showing, describing it as their worst defensive display of the campaign.

George Oakley notched a perfect hat-trick as bustling striker took advantage of an uncharacteristically meek performance from a United side that had previously only conceded seven Championship goals.

And Goodwin was particularly irked by Oakley’s first and final goals; both of which were eminently preventable.

“We didn’t show enough aggression and didn’t cope with Oakley well enough, and he was the difference,” said Goodwin. “As good as we’ve been defensively to now, that’s as poor as we’ve been all season.

“We highlighted how direct Morton are before the game. We spoke about the need to stand up and be counted. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that well enough for two of the three goals.

“They were so avoidable.”

Referee complaints

Goodwin was also visibly frustrated at the performance of referee Iain Sneddon, spotlighting the decision to award a foul AGAINST Kevin Holt as the defender attempted to beat Kirk Broadfoot to a Glenn Middleton corner.

Having won that tussle, Holt powered the header into the net – but Sneddon’s whistle had already gone. The score was balanced at 2-2 at that point.

“The incident where Broadfoot hauls Holt to the floor at the corner kick is a blatant penalty,” he continued. “How that decision can go against us is incredible.

“Had there been VAR then I’ve absolutely no doubt in my mind that the decision would have been overturned and given us the opportunity to go 3-2 in front.”

Craig Sibbald was then dismissed for a second booking in the space of seven minutes in the dying embers, having been adjudged guilty of a trip in the heart of midfield.

“Our analyst has slowed that down and Sibbs (Sibbald) has clearly won the ball,” continued Goodwin. “That being deemed a second yellow is hard to take because Sibbs is a valuable player for us.”

He added: “I don’t want to take anything away from Morton. It’ll sound like sour grapes me talking about referees. It’s not something I’ve done much this season. But those are big incidents that have an impact.”

Louis Moult update

Goodwin confirmed that the half-time withdrawal of Jordan Tillson was due to the midfielder’s booking, while Louis Moult was taken off due to a tight hamstring.

“Louis couldn’t continue,” added Goodwin. “He had a tight hamstring, feeling it after about half an hour. We didn’t want to risk him in the second half.

“Hopefully, we took him off at the right time and he’ll make a good recovery in time for the game (Inverness) on Friday.”