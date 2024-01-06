Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after ‘incredible’ decision as Dundee United boss slams ‘worst defending of the season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin makes VAR penalty claim after ‘incredible’ decision as Dundee United boss slams ‘worst defending of the season’

Goodwin took aim at referee Iain Sneddon's decisions and his side's own defending.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin approaches referee Iain Sneddon
Jim Goodwin approaches referee Iain Sneddon post-match. Image: Shutterstock.

Jim Goodwin has lamented the “incredible” decision not to award Dundee United a penalty kick as the Tangerines slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Morton.

However, the Tannadice boss did not absolve his players of responsibility following the underwhelming showing, describing it as their worst defensive display of the campaign.

George Oakley notched a perfect hat-trick as bustling striker took advantage of an uncharacteristically meek performance from a United side that had previously only conceded seven Championship goals.

And Goodwin was particularly irked by Oakley’s first and final goals; both of which were eminently preventable.

George Oakley leaves with the match ball for Morton
Oakley leaves with the match ball. Image: Shutterstock

“We didn’t show enough aggression and didn’t cope with Oakley well enough, and he was the difference,” said Goodwin. “As good as we’ve been defensively to now, that’s as poor as we’ve been all season.

“We highlighted how direct Morton are before the game. We spoke about the need to stand up and be counted. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that well enough for two of the three goals.

“They were so avoidable.”

Referee complaints

Goodwin was also visibly frustrated at the performance of referee Iain Sneddon, spotlighting the decision to award a foul AGAINST Kevin Holt as the defender attempted to beat Kirk Broadfoot to a Glenn Middleton corner.

Having won that tussle, Holt powered the header into the net – but Sneddon’s whistle had already gone. The score was balanced at 2-2 at that point.

Frustrated Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
A frustrated Goodwin. Image: SNS

“The incident where Broadfoot hauls Holt to the floor at the corner kick is a blatant penalty,” he continued. “How that decision can go against us is incredible.

“Had there been VAR then I’ve absolutely no doubt in my mind that the decision would have been overturned and given us the opportunity to go 3-2 in front.”

Craig Sibbald was then dismissed for a second booking in the space of seven minutes in the dying embers, having been adjudged guilty of a trip in the heart of midfield.

Dundee United's Craig Sibbald makes the long walks after his red card against Morton
Craig Sibbald makes the long walks after his red. Image: SNS

“Our analyst has slowed that down and Sibbs (Sibbald) has clearly won the ball,” continued Goodwin. “That being deemed a second yellow is hard to take because Sibbs is a valuable player for us.”

He added: “I don’t want to take anything away from Morton. It’ll sound like sour grapes me talking about referees. It’s not something I’ve done much this season. But those are big incidents that have an impact.”

Louis Moult update

Goodwin confirmed that the half-time withdrawal of Jordan Tillson was due to the midfielder’s booking, while Louis Moult was taken off due to a tight hamstring.

“Louis couldn’t continue,” added Goodwin. “He had a tight hamstring, feeling it after about half an hour. We didn’t want to risk him in the second half.

“Hopefully, we took him off at the right time and he’ll make a good recovery in time for the game (Inverness) on Friday.”

More from Dundee United

Morton players and staff celebrate a fine triumph at Dundee United
Dundee United 2-3 Morton: Perfect George Oakley hat-trick stuns Tangerines as Craig Sibbald sees…
Dundee United stopper Ruairidh Adams
Dundee United goalkeeper departs Tannadice on loan
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base
Jordan Tillson targets long-term Dundee United stay thanks to 'big club' expectations
Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Dundee United could be missing THREE key players for Greenock Morton test
David Wotherspoon in action for Inverness
Jim Goodwin reveals David Wotherspoon admiration as Dundee United boss talks January transfers
Dundee United players celebrate
Dundee United mid-season report card: Star man, transfers rated and overall grade for Jim…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and striker Louis Moult
Louis Moult lifts lid on Jim Goodwin talks as Dundee United ace hails fans…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
3 Dundee United talking points: Jim Goodwin ponders ‘best defensive record in Europe’ claim…
Louis Moult takes the acclaim of more than 3,000 travelling Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in glowing Louis Moult 'nightmare' verdict as Dundee United boss faces nervous…

Conversation