Two e-bikes with ‘five-figure’ value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in

A police are probing the theft of two e-bikes, with a combined ‘five-figure’ value, stolen near Coupar Angus.

The two bikes were taken during a break-in to a property on Myreiggs Road in the Bendochy area

They were taken from a garage at a premises when it was forced open in what police say was a targeted attack.

The theft occurred sometime between 10pm on Tuesday, January 2, and 6.30pm on January 4.

Police say the e-bikes were stolen in a targeted attack on the Bendochy home

The missing bikes are a lavender coloured Santa Cruz Bullit and a metallic Tortoise Scott Genesis.

Officers investigating the break-in say the pair have a combined value reaching five figures.

Police have now appealed to the public for information in a bid to recover the stolen bikes and catch those responsible.

Constable Sharon McGuiness said: “We believe this was a targeted theft.

“Whoever took the bikes is likely to have made off in a vehicle.

“If you saw anything suspicious, are offered these bikes for sale or know where they might be then please call us.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2662 of Thursday, January 4.

“Or they can call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”