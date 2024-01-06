Two e-bikes with ‘five-figure’ value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Two e-bikes with ‘five-figure’ value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in

Police say the bikes were stolen in a targeted theft on the Perthshire home.

By Neil Henderson
Two e-bikes stolen from property on Myreriggs Road near Coupar Angus.
Two e-bikes stolen from property on Myreriggs Road near Coupar Angus. Image: Google Street View / Police Scotland

A police are probing the theft of two e-bikes, with a combined ‘five-figure’ value, stolen near Coupar Angus.

The two bikes were taken during a break-in to a property on Myreiggs Road in the Bendochy area

They were taken from a garage at a premises when it was forced open in what police say was a targeted attack.

The theft occurred sometime between 10pm on Tuesday, January 2, and 6.30pm on January 4.

Police say the e-bikes were stolen in a targeted attack on the Bendochy home

The missing bikes are a lavender coloured Santa Cruz Bullit and a metallic Tortoise Scott Genesis.

Officers investigating the break-in say the pair have a combined value reaching five figures.

Police have now appealed to the public for information in a bid to recover the stolen bikes and catch those responsible.

Constable Sharon McGuiness said: “We believe this was a targeted theft.

“Whoever took the bikes is likely to have made off in a vehicle.

“If you saw anything suspicious, are offered these bikes for sale or know where they might be then please call us.

“Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2662 of Thursday, January 4.

“Or they can call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

