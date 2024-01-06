Couples ‘devastated’ as Glenrothes hotel cancels weddings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Couples ‘devastated’ as Glenrothes hotel cancels weddings

The venue says it can no longer host the events because it is converting its hospitality suite.

By Kieran Webster
Robbie Strachan and Stephanie Bradbury outside Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes.
Robbie Strachan and Stephanie Bradbury outside Gilvenbank Hotel in Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Couples have been left “heartbroken” after a Glenrothes hotel cancelled all its wedding bookings.

The Gilvenbank Hotel has written to people with bookings to say the venue will no longer be able to host weddings.

Bosses at the hotel say the reason is due to the hospitality suite being converted into 17 new hotel rooms, with work beginning in the coming weeks.

Permission for the plans was granted by the council in December.

Dean Melville, director of Kingdom Hotels – which owns Gilvenbank – confirmed to The Courier that weddings will be cancelled.

‘It’s devastating’

Stephanie Bradbury was due to marry her partner Robbie Strachan, 31, in September but found out the news on Saturday morning via Facebook.

She told The Courier: “I found out through social media.

“We got sent a screenshot yesterday of an email from someone saying their wedding had been cancelled and every other wedding is cancelled too.

“But we hadn’t received one. My mum phoned up this morning and (the hotel) confirmed it was true and that no weddings were going ahead.

Stephanie Bradbury and Robbie Strachan - with sons Jayden (7) and Jaxon (3) outside Givenbank Hotel.
Stephanie Bradbury and Robbie Strachan – with sons Jayden (7) and Jaxon (3) outside Givenbank Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“It’s devastating and I’m shocked.”

Stephanie had everything booked for her wedding, which included a £1,500 deposit for the venue.

She booked her wedding in January 2023.

The 27-year-old from Glenrothes added: “Trying to find another venue on that date is going to be hard.

“I’ve even got my wedding dress sorted, and I’ve paid a lot of other deposits.

‘We’ve been talking about the wedding every day’

“If I can’t get another venue I might end up losing all of that.

“We’ve been talking about the wedding every day.”

Megan Castel, from Thornton, found out that her wedding was cancelled in the same way.

She was due to marry her partner Stacey Preston, 27, in August this year.

‘We’re heartbroken’

The 29-year-old said: “To be honest, it hasn’t set in. We’re heartbroken.

“I found out on Facebook this morning – we had not been contacted.

“When I phoned this morning the person on the phone said, ‘Sorry, the rumours are true, the weddings have been cancelled’.

“We have had it booked for just short of two years and it has been planned down to every detail.

Megan Castel (right) and her partner Stacey Preston
Megan Castel (right) and her partner Stacey Preston were booked in at the hotel. Image: Megan Castel

“Being a same-sex couple we’ve been through a lot over the last eight years and we were looking forward to this.

“It was going to be a magical day and our proudest moment.”

The couple are now unsure if they will be able to find an alternative venue before their big day.

Megan added: “There’s no confirmation on when we’ll get a refund and we need that money to find a venue.

The couple at a bar.
The pair booked the hotel over a year ago. Image: Megan Castel

“We both work in private childcare and we don’t have thousands in the bank to book somewhere else.

They’ve done this all just to put extra rooms in.

“It looks like it’ll be the registry office because we still want our wedding day – it just won’t be the same.”

Refunds to be issued next week

Mr Melville confirmed refunds will be settled next week and stated he was surprised that planning permission to change the suite was granted so quickly.

Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes.
Gilvenbank Hotel, Glenrothes. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “We have to look at our businesses and the sad thing is functions suites are being used less and less.

“Weddings are becoming smaller and since the pandemic, everybody seems to be tightening their belt on celebrations.

“Effectively, what we have is a function room that is not getting used enough.

“When you pay rates on a business as high as we are, you have to maximise the business space.

“We feel there is more of a demand for occupancy rooms rather than a function room.

“Official letters went out as well as emails for people we didn’t have an address for.

“They were sent out yesterday so you would assume they’d be seen this morning.

“It’s unfortunate, but we can’t be blamed for slow post.”

Conversation