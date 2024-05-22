Woods and Timberlake told to preserve historic paintings during St Andrews cinema conversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woods and Timberlake told to preserve historic paintings during St Andrews cinema conversion

The paintings depict local scenes such as the castle, cathedral and the cinema itself.

By David Meikle
The Ada Hill Walker paintings are a feature of the main auditorium. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson
Golf legend Tiger Woods and music superstar Justin Timberlake have been asked to preserve historic paintings within St Andrews cinema.

The duo want to turn the New Picture House in North Street into a ‘unique’ bar and restaurant in the town famed for being the home of golf.

Woods and Timberlake, who already operate a bar under the T-Squared Social name in New York, are keen to bring their brand to Scotland.

And they plan to spend £2 million converting the B-listed cinema.

A planning report welcomes the bid, which retains two of the three cinema screens.

But it raises concerns about the impact on the building and original paintings by Scottish artist Ada Hill Walker.

Fife Council officials also say adverts or signage on the building would have to be approved in order to ‘safeguard external character and architectural interest’.

St Andrews cinema paintings are ‘important features’

Ada Hill Walker was a famed painter based in St Andrews.

And her watercolour panels inside the cinema building were commissioned in the 1930s.

They depict local scenes such as the castle, cathedral and the cinema itself.

A consultation dossier says: “It is positive to see the intention for the building to be redeveloped in a way that allows it to remain in its original use as a local cinema.

“While we are supportive of the proposals in principle, we have the following concerns: The indicative proposed signage to the side elevations of the arcaded front on North Street covers a significantly larger area than at present.

“This would have a detrimental impact on the architectural interest of the B-listed building, obscuring the character of its well-proportioned and finely detailed frontage which presently remains largely intact.

“The original Ada Hill Walker watercolours in the main auditorium are important decorative features that contribute to the historical and architectural interest of the listed building.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these paintings should be retained in situ to preserve this character.

“And we would welcome further details of how they will be protected as part of the proposed scheme.”

Open seven days a week

It added: “We are supportive of the sustainable reuse of the building.

“But we have concerns about some of the impacts of the scheme in its present iteration and would welcome mitigation to reduce these impacts.”

Woods and Timberlake plan to install sport simulators to allow guests to play 100 courses from around the world.

They would also be able to turn their hand to football, NFL, rugby, cricket and lacrosse.

The venue would be open seven days a week from 9am until midnight, extended to 1am on a Friday and Saturday.

And it is expected to generate between 40 and 45 full-time jobs.

Fife Council will issue a decision in due course.

