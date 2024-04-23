Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sport bar plans lodged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews sport bar plans lodged

The public has the chance to comment on the proposals for the town's cinema.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The main auditorium will be a flexible space with a big screen and sports simulators.

The company behind plans to transform St Andrews cinema to include a celebrity sports bar has lodged an official application with Fife Council.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s chain T-Squared Social wants to take over the A-listed New Picture House.

A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods want to open a sports bar in St Andrews. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

And they have asked the authority for listed building consent to convert it into a “hybrid entertainment facility”.

A full planning application for the North Street building will follow.

The company amended its original proposals after a storm of protest in St Andrews and beyond.

And their planning statement to the council says: “The delivery of this entertainment and hospitality attraction will enable a cinema offering to be maintained in St Andrews, while saving the current historic building.”

What do the plans include?

Under the new plans, two of the three cinema screens will be retained, keeping almost half of the existing 700 seats.

And the New Picture House name will remain above the door.

The owners say screen three will be maintained for full-time cinema use.

How St Andrews cinema currently looks before it's changed to include a sports bar
How Cinema One at the New Picture House currently looks. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

However, screen one will show live sport and host “enhanced movie experiences”.

They have also applied for the addition of a bar and restaurant, sports simulators, electronic darts and table football.

“This will deliver a fit for purpose, modern operation combining cinema, dining and entertainment facilities under one roof,” they said.

T-Squared Social insists their proposal is the only way to save and preserve both the cinema and the building for the town.

View and comment on the St Andrews sports bar application

They add: “Being solely a cinema that only focuses on transactional ticket sales in times of easy and convenient access to streaming services is not working anymore.

“Without a serious and timely intervention, a cinema offering will be lost within St Andrews.”

Under the plans, the seating, audio/visual technology, heating and air conditioning will also be modernised.

Almost 12,500 people signed a petition against the original proposal for the New Picture House.

However, petition organisers say they are happy with the new plans.

The public can view and comment on the listed building application here.

