Paedophile Fife Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip

John Somerville has been convicted for a THIRD time of abusing boys in his care.

By Jenni Gee
John Somerville
Paedophile Fife Scout leader John Somerville has been convicted for a third time.

A paedophile Scout leader from Fife plied boys with alcohol and then made them play strip poker during a hillwalking trip in the Highlands.

Convicted paedophile John Somerville gave his 12 and 13-year-old victims lager and alcopops before making them perform naked forfeits.

Somerville lowered the bottom half of his own clothing and lay on one of the naked boys, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Somerville, appeared via videolink to admit two charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour toward two boys in 1998 or 1999.

He is currently serving a prison sentence for similar offences involving Fife scouts.

Fiscal depute Pauline Gair told the court although Somerville was a Scout leader at the time, the hillwalking trip near Ben Nevis was not organised through the Scouts.

Somerville was a Scout leader

She said Somerville collected the boys in his own vehicle and stopped off en-route to buy alcohol.

“He told the complainers they could have alcohol as long as they didn’t tell anyone,” she added.

Once the group had arrived at a location near Ben Nevis and set up camp, Somerville gave the boys alcohol.

One of his victims recalled drinking six bottles of lager and six bottles of the alcopop Hooch and “feeling drunk”.

Card games turned sinister

Mrs Gair continued: “During the course of the evening, the accused suggested that they could all play card games.

“At first this consisted of acceptable games but the accused later suggested they play strip poker – the accused referred to this as Strip Jack Naked.

“The accused explained that, should anyone lose a game, then they had to remove an item of clothing.

“This resulted in them all, the accused included, sitting in their underwear.”

It was at this point Somerville told the boys “everyone had to do a forfeit if they lost a game”.

Another boy was tasked with setting the forfeit and it was suggested “everyone was to lie on each other naked”.

One of the complainers remembered the boy lying down naked on his stomach and he followed suit.

He then recalled “the accused lowering whatever he was wearing on the bottom half and laying on top of him.”

Perverted Scout leader watched naked boys

The court heard the second boy also lay down on top of other children during the evening “whilst the accused instigated the forfeits and watched what was taking place.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken was handed a copy of Somerville’s offending history, which revealed the 58-year-old has previous convictions for similar behaviour.

Somerville had previous convictions for similar crimes. Image: Police Scotland

Somerville’s solicitor John MacColl confirmed his client was sentenced to 45 months in prison last year as a result of one of those offences.

In that case, Somerville’s offending against three boys spanned a period between June 1996 and February 1999.

This is now the third time he has been convicted of abusing Scouts.

In 2006, he was found guilty after trial of two charges involving two young boys in the early 2000s.

‘This was reprehensible behaviour’

He said Somerville, whose home address is in Glenrothes, is currently a prisoner in HMP Barlinnie.

Mr MacColl said his client had been through a divorce in the 1990s that, with hindsight, Somerville believed had affected him mentally, adding his client had conceded: “It doesn’t excuse what I did.”

He said: “This was reprehensible behaviour displayed by the accused to young boys where he was in a position of trust.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Somerville: “Nothing other than a custodial sentence can possibly be appropriate given the nature of the offences and in particular given your record – particularly as the conviction in 2023 is not your first indictment matter for similar offences.”

He pondered: “I have no idea if it was solely in the 90s that you groomed young children for your sexual pleasure or if it continued on.”

He jailed Somerville for two years and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

