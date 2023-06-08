Courts Paedophile Fife Scout leader jailed for plying teens with booze at camps and abusing them One of John Somerville's victims has welcomed his incarceration. By Jamie McKenzie June 8 2023, 6.10am Share Paedophile Fife Scout leader jailed for plying teens with booze at camps and abusing them Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4459252/fife-scout-leader-jailed/ Copy Link Predatory Scoutmaster John Somerville was jailed at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]