Dundee boss Tony Docherty reveals reasons behind Stuart Taylor swoop as new No 2 checks in at Dens

The former Hamilton boss has extensive experience as a coach down south.

By George Cran
Stuart Taylor during his time in charge at Hamilton. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty insists taking the patient approach in his search for a No 2 has paid off after securing the services of Stuart Taylor.

The former Hamilton Accies boss has a wealth of experience as an assistant manager under the likes of Paul Lambert and Billy Reid.

The 48-year-old was most recently manager of Hamilton Accies in the Championship, taking them through the 2021/22 campaign.

Before that Taylor spent three years as assistant to Lambert at Ipswich Town after a short spell under the former Celtic star at Stoke City. The two also worked together at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tony Docherty (left) was a long-time assistant to Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

His coaching career started at New Douglas Park, acting as Reid’s assistant manager while continuing to play, helping Accies to the First Division title in 2008.

‘I know what I need’

That experience was key for Docherty, having been an assistant manager for a long time himself.

“I went through a really rigorous and robust process to get the right person in because I have been a No 2 and relatively successful for 15 years,” the Dundee boss said.

“I know what I need and the type I need, so I have brought in Stan, as he is known.

“Stan has that extensive knowledge and experience that I need.

“He was an assistant manager to Billy Reid when Hamilton won the Championship 16 years ago.

“Since then he has been an assistant manager with Paul Lambert, working in the English Championship with Ipswich, Stoke and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Stuart Taylor was assistant to Paul Lambert at Ipswich. Image: PA.

“He has been a reserve team manager at Aston Villa and a manager in his own right at Hamilton.

“So he ticks every box in terms of experience and knowledge which is what I think I need coming into my first gig.

“He will complement the existing staff but I know Stan personally as well.

“In terms of his character and type of person he is, he ticks all the boxes there as well.

“It has taken a wee bit of time to get the right one in but I am really happy with bringing Stuart in.”

