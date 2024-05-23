All aboard: Leven heritage bus trips to run during massive world record dook attempt this weekend

People taking part in this Sunday’s world record-breaking dook attempt in Leven have the chance to arrive in style.

Around 3,000 people are expected in the Fife town, where they will link arms and walk into the sea together.

And Fife Heritage Railway is laying on a fleet of vintage buses to help with travel and ease parking worries.

Volunteers will pick participants up at Halbeath park and ride in Dunfermline at 9.15am.

And they will also make a return trip after the record attempt.

Free heritage bus trips round Leven also on offer

In addition, FHR is laying on free bus trips for locals and visitors throughout the day.

The old-style vehicles will travel from the group’s Kirkland Yard via coastal and countryside roads.

It’s the second time they have hosted a bus bundle alongside their annual heritage train rides.

And this year, the vehicles will make a stop at Leven beach for anyone who wants to watch the massive dook – or link and dip, as it’s been dubbed.

FHR director Khai Slater said: “We’ve got a lot of buses of all ages.

“Some are in preservation and some are still in passenger service.

“They’ll be on display for people to see and also running round the streets of Leven.”

Open day and dook timings

The Fife Heritage Railway open day runs from 10am to 5pm.

It includes heritage train rides, driver for a fiver, food and children’s activities.

Entry costs £2 and includes a vintage bus ride.

The link and dip takes place at 3pm following two hours or wellness, including yoga, on the beach.