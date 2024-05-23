All aboard: Leven heritage bus trips to run during massive world record dook attempt this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

All aboard: Leven heritage bus trips to run during massive world record dook attempt this weekend

Vintage buses will collect dippers taking part in the beach event and host trips around Levenmouth.

By Claire Warrender
Fife Heritage railway is organising vintage buses in Leven
Some of the vintage buses that will be running. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway

People taking part in this Sunday’s world record-breaking dook attempt in Leven have the chance to arrive in style.

Around 3,000 people are expected in the Fife town, where they will link arms and walk into the sea together.

And Fife Heritage Railway is laying on a fleet of vintage buses to help with travel and ease parking worries.

Volunteers will pick participants up at Halbeath park and ride in Dunfermline at 9.15am.

And they will also make a return trip after the record attempt.

Free heritage bus trips round Leven also on offer

In addition, FHR is laying on free bus trips for locals and visitors throughout the day.

The old-style vehicles will travel from the group’s Kirkland Yard via coastal and countryside roads.

Heritage buses will run round Leven and to the park and ride in Dunfermline. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway.

It’s the second time they have hosted a bus bundle alongside their annual heritage train rides.

And this year, the vehicles will make a stop at Leven beach for anyone who wants to watch the massive dook – or link and dip, as it’s been dubbed.

FHR director Khai Slater said: “We’ve got a lot of buses of all ages.

“Some are in preservation and some are still in passenger service.

“They’ll be on display for people to see and also running round the streets of Leven.”

Open day and dook timings

The Fife Heritage Railway open day runs from 10am to 5pm.

It includes heritage train rides, driver for a fiver, food and children’s activities.

Entry costs £2 and includes a vintage bus ride.

The link and dip takes place at 3pm following two hours or wellness, including yoga, on the beach.

More from Fife

John Somerville
Paedophile Fife Scout leader encouraged naked forfeits on Ben Nevis trip
Delan Howard, Drummonds, Niall Vernon
Fife hotel boss admits fault after guest's stairwell death plunge
Some of the vintage buses that will be running. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway
Woods and Timberlake told to preserve historic paintings during St Andrews cinema conversion
Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Tom Cruise have all been linked to Tayside and Fife.
7 rumours involving A-list celebrities in Tayside and Fife
Myra Philp is a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Fife Post Office scandal victim's 'sympathy' as ex-CEO Paula Vennells breaks down in tears
Pitteuchar East Primary School in Glenrothes.
Glenrothes school on lockdown and armed police called after man 'caught with weapon'
Some of the vintage buses that will be running. Image: Supplied by Fife Heritage Railway
Fife Council 'breaking the law with unsuitable homes'
Links Street, Kirkcaldy sign
Dissatisfied Fife addict threatened 'dealer' with hammer over shoddy drugs
St Andrews named most expensive seaside town to live in Scotland
St Andrews becomes Scotland's most expensive seaside town as house prices also soar in…
Burntisland Fair.
Burntisland Fairground: Dates, rides, parking and more as summer attraction rolls back into town

Conversation