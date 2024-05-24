Leven world record-breaking dip-a-thon attempt postponed after ‘immense response’

This weekend’s world record-breaking dook attempt in Leven has been called off – for now – due to the sheer number of people hoping to attend.

Lack of car parking in the town and ongoing roadworks led to fears Leven would become swamped with traffic.

And this prompted safety concerns.

Organiser Cuddy Cudworth is now in talks with Fife Council in a bid to come up with another date for the hugely popular event.

He is hopeful the parking issue can be resolved.

And by the time the Leven dip-a-thon is held, temporary traffic lights surrounding the new railway station building will have gone.

Thousands of cold water swimmers and dippers from across the country were expected to descend on Leven on Sunday.

However, Cuddy, 46, said: “The big dip is postponed until a future date due to the immense response.”

Leven dip-a-thon parking concerns are ‘fair’

Cuddy, who runs Fife Dippers, a mental health dipping society, says Fife Council has been very supportive.

And he described their concerns about parking as fair.

“We don’t want to be over-crowded and under-facilitiated,” he said.

“The concerns about parking, which are fair, will be resolved after the railway has opened and there will be less roadworks.

“We also expect bad weather for Sunday.

“Inclement weather is always possible in Scotland. However we would love for everyone to enjoy a pleasant beach day with some better weather.”

He added: “Safety is always paramount when it comes to beach days out and this is why we will be postponing the event for just a few weeks.

“We understand this may bring some disappointment.

“But in all fairness, a sunny beach day will be much more fun than a Scottish dreich beach day.”

Leven heritage bus trips still going ahead

The fundraising dip-a-thon hoped to set a world record for the most number of people walking into the sea while holding hands.

Cuddy initially hoped to attract around 3,000 dookers but the huge response meant many more were expected.

The event was due to start at 1pm with two hours of wellness, including yoga and breath work.

Fife Heritage Railway was laying on a fleet of vintage buses to help with traffic.

While the Leven dip-a-thon is postponed, the FHR heritage bus trips around the town are still on.