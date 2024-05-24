Leven world record-breaking dip-a-thon attempt postponed after ‘immense response’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Leven world record-breaking dip-a-thon attempt postponed after ‘immense response’

Organisers are trying to sort out car parking before setting a new date.

By Claire Warrender
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society will take part in the Leven dip-a-thon
Members of the Fife Dippers Mental Health Dipping Society were due to take part in the event. Image: Supplied by Cuddy Cudworth

This weekend’s world record-breaking dook attempt in Leven has been called off – for now – due to the sheer number of people hoping to attend.

Lack of car parking in the town and ongoing roadworks led to fears Leven would become swamped with traffic.

And this prompted safety concerns.

The Leven beach dip-a-thon has been postponed. Steve Brown/DCThomson.

Organiser Cuddy Cudworth is now in talks with Fife Council in a bid to come up with another date for the hugely popular event.

He is hopeful the parking issue can be resolved.

And by the time the Leven dip-a-thon is held, temporary traffic lights surrounding the new railway station building will have gone.

Thousands of cold water swimmers and dippers from across the country were expected to descend on Leven on Sunday.

However, Cuddy, 46, said: “The big dip is postponed until a future date due to the immense response.”

Leven dip-a-thon parking concerns are ‘fair’

Cuddy, who runs Fife Dippers, a mental health dipping society, says Fife Council has been very supportive.

And he described their concerns about parking as fair.

“We don’t want to be over-crowded and under-facilitiated,” he said.

Cuddy Cudworth hoped to secure 3,000 dippers.

“The concerns about parking, which are fair, will be resolved after the railway has opened and there will be less roadworks.

“We also expect bad weather for Sunday.

“Inclement weather is always possible in Scotland. However we would love for everyone to enjoy a pleasant beach day with some better weather.”

He added: “Safety is always paramount when it comes to beach days out and this is why we will be postponing the event for just a few weeks.

“We understand this may bring some disappointment.

“But in all fairness, a sunny beach day will be much more fun than a Scottish dreich beach day.”

Leven heritage bus trips still going ahead

The fundraising dip-a-thon hoped to set a world record for the most number of people walking into the sea while holding hands.

Cuddy initially hoped to attract around 3,000 dookers but the huge response meant many more were expected.

The event was due to start at 1pm with two hours of wellness, including yoga and breath work.

Fife Heritage Railway was laying on a fleet of vintage buses to help with traffic.

While the Leven dip-a-thon is postponed, the FHR heritage bus trips around the town are still on.

Conversation