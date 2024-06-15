Main Street in Thornton closed after car flips on its side

A main road through Thornton is closed after a car flipped on its side.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

It it is not known if there are any casualties.

The incident happened around 5.45pm in Main Street, Thornton.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5.42pm reporting a one vehicle crash in Thornton.

“We sent two appliances from Kirkcaldy. One appliance remains at the scene.”

Police Scotland were also in attendance along with Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

