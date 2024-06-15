Fife Main Street in Thornton closed after car flips on its side Emergency services remain at the scene By Lindsey Hamilton June 15 2024, 7:57pm June 15 2024, 7:57pm Share Main Street in Thornton closed after car flips on its side Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5011792/main-street-thornton-closed-after-car-flips-on-side/ Copy Link 0 comment The car on its side in Main Street, Thornton. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A main road through Thornton is closed after a car flipped on its side. Emergency services remain at the scene. It it is not known if there are any casualties. The incident happened around 5.45pm in Main Street, Thornton. Fire engines at the scene in Main Street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services The car on its side in Main Street, Thornton. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Police closed off Main Street to give emergency services access to the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 5.42pm reporting a one vehicle crash in Thornton. “We sent two appliances from Kirkcaldy. One appliance remains at the scene.” Police Scotland were also in attendance along with Scottish Ambulance Service. Police Scotland has been asked to comment. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
