Anger over huge delays as Dunfermline roadworks ‘start a day early’

Drivers have expressed their anger after roadworks started a day earlier than advertised in Dunfermline – causing long delays.

Motorists say they have faced queues of up to half an hour after work started at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

Fife Council, which is carrying out a 16-week project at the site, advertised that the roadworks would start on Monday June 17.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner website also lists the “high-impact” works as starting on that day.

However, drivers said restrictions were already in place on Sunday – causing long tailbacks on several surrounding roads.

It led to angry posts on social media as locals said they were given no warning the roadworks would start on Sunday, with fears they will cause “chaos” for weeks to come.

Posting on Facebook, Dunfermline dry-cleaning business Pressed for Time wrote: “Due to Fife Council’s absurd decision to put traffic lights on Bothwell Street roundabout we are pre-warning customers travelling to us.

“Please avoid Bothwell Street, Nethertownbroad Street and St Margarets Drive.”

It added: “This is going to be a long six months!”

Responding on the Dunfermline Billboard Facebook group, one person said: “It’s a joke.”

Another wrote: “It was a nightmare on Sunday morning.”

Dunfermline roadworks ‘totally unexpected’

Meanwhile, posting on the Fife Jammers Facebook page, one driver said: “(It’s) going to be a complete disaster – was stuck for 30 minutes on a Sunday.”

Another said: “It was chaos at 10.45am on a Sunday. Cannot imagine the carnage for heavy midweek traffic.”

One angry local wrote: “100% ridiculous. Traffic is unbelievable. The signs have been saying June 17 so totally unexpected as well.”

And another driver posted: “This is an absolute disgrace. Unnecessary, inconvenient and if your signs are causing confusion, also dangerous.

“The dreaded Monday morning commute is bad enough without this shambles.”

Stagecoach also posted on X, saying: “Due to the roadworks at Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline starting a day early, services within Dunfermline are suffering major delays.”

The company has warned 12 bus services will be disrupted by the roadworks over the coming weeks.

The firm said: “During the works services are expected to run with delays and short notice cancellations are also expected to occur.

“Please plan ahead when planning your journeys.”

Posting on X on Sunday, Angus Robertson, member of the Scottish Youth Parliament for Dunfermline, said: “Buses coming south out of Dunfermline, major disruption with council roadworks on the roundabout under the rail bridge near the city centre, make sure to give yourself 10-20 minutes extra time to travel into the city!”

Drivers told roadworks ‘will cause delays’

The £650,000 project will include resurfacing work and the addition of traffic lights at the roundabout.

The council says phase one involves temporary four-way traffic lights during a road closure on Woodmill Street – which will be manually controlled during peak times.

Announcing the roadworks in May, roads spokesperson Councillor Altany Craik said: “Roadworks in Dunfermline city centre will cause delays – please give yourself extra journey time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience; your patience is greatly appreciated.”

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.