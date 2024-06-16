Anger over huge delays as Dunfermline roadworks ‘start a day early’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Anger over huge delays as Dunfermline roadworks ‘start a day early’

The project at Bothwell Gardens roundabout was advertised as starting on June 17.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Traffic congestion Dunfermline roadworks
Traffic congestion at the Dunfermline roadworks. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Drivers have expressed their anger after roadworks started a day earlier than advertised in Dunfermline – causing long delays.

Motorists say they have faced queues of up to half an hour after work started at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout.

Fife Council, which is carrying out a 16-week project at the site, advertised that the roadworks would start on Monday June 17.

The Scottish Roadworks Commissioner website also lists the “high-impact” works as starting on that day.

However, drivers said restrictions were already in place on Sunday – causing long tailbacks on several surrounding roads.

It led to angry posts on social media as locals said they were given no warning the roadworks would start on Sunday, with fears they will cause “chaos” for weeks to come.

Google traffic data showing long delays on roads in the area on Sunday. Image: Google Maps

Posting on Facebook, Dunfermline dry-cleaning business Pressed for Time wrote: “Due to Fife Council’s absurd decision to put traffic lights on Bothwell Street roundabout we are pre-warning customers travelling to us.

“Please avoid Bothwell Street, Nethertownbroad Street and St Margarets Drive.”

It added: “This is going to be a long six months!”

Responding on the Dunfermline Billboard Facebook group, one person said: “It’s a joke.”

Another wrote: “It was a nightmare on Sunday morning.”

Dunfermline roadworks ‘totally unexpected’

Meanwhile, posting on the Fife Jammers Facebook page, one driver said: “(It’s) going to be a complete disaster – was stuck for 30 minutes on a Sunday.”

Another said: “It was chaos at 10.45am on a Sunday. Cannot imagine the carnage for heavy midweek traffic.”

One angry local wrote: “100% ridiculous. Traffic is unbelievable. The signs have been saying June 17 so totally unexpected as well.”

And another driver posted: “This is an absolute disgrace. Unnecessary, inconvenient and if your signs are causing confusion, also dangerous.

“The dreaded Monday morning commute is bad enough without this shambles.”

Dunfermline traffic chaos
The Bothwell Gardens roundabout. Image: Google Maps

Stagecoach also posted on X, saying: “Due to the roadworks at Bothwell Gardens roundabout in Dunfermline starting a day early, services within Dunfermline are suffering major delays.”

The company has warned 12 bus services will be disrupted by the roadworks over the coming weeks.

The firm said: “During the works services are expected to run with delays and short notice cancellations are also expected to occur.

“Please plan ahead when planning your journeys.”

Posting on X on Sunday, Angus Robertson, member of the Scottish Youth Parliament for Dunfermline, said: “Buses coming south out of Dunfermline, major disruption with council roadworks on the roundabout under the rail bridge near the city centre, make sure to give yourself 10-20 minutes extra time to travel into the city!”

Drivers told roadworks ‘will cause delays’

The £650,000 project will include resurfacing work and the addition of traffic lights at the roundabout.

The council says phase one involves temporary four-way traffic lights during a road closure on Woodmill Street – which will be manually controlled during peak times.

Announcing the roadworks in May, roads spokesperson Councillor Altany Craik said: “Roadworks in Dunfermline city centre will cause delays – please give yourself extra journey time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience; your patience is greatly appreciated.”

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

