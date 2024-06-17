Roads chief says council ‘caught off guard’ by major Dunfermline roadworks starting early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Roads chief says council ‘caught off guard’ by major Dunfermline roadworks starting early

Drivers have faced long queues since the roadworks began on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Councillor Altany Craik and queues at Bothwell Gardens in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services/Fife Council
Councillor Altany Craik and queues at Bothwell Gardens in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services/Fife Council

A senior councillor says Fife Council has been “caught off guard” by major roadworks in Dunfermline starting a day early.

Scores of drivers took to social media to complain of queues of up to half an hour at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout on Sunday.

Drivers had been warned about disruption due to a 16-week project in the area due to start on Monday (June 17).

However, the roadworks started on Sunday morning.

That led to furious motorists complaining about a lack of warning and saying they feared the roadworks would cause “chaos” for months.

Councillor Altany Craik – the council’s roads spokesperson – has now said sorry.

Apology over early start of Bothwell Gardens roadworks in Dunfermline

In a statement to The Courier, he said: “Firstly let me apologise for the unexpected disruption and delays that occurred on Sunday.

“The roadworks, announced previously, were scheduled to begin on Monday as part of major piece of improvement works that will run in phases for 16 weeks.

“It is frustrating that, in an effort to get works started, the contractors, Newlay, have caught us all off guard.

“Road improvements cause disruption at the best of times and when we have a start date for a major intervention, it is not something that should be changed.

“The road-using public, the bus operators and residents have an expectation of being able to use the road and plan accordingly.

“We have failed to meet that expectation.”

Dunfermline traffic chaos
Bothwell Gardens roundabout. Image: Google Street View

He added: “Going forward, our officers and the contractors will be working closely to manage the delays and disruption and ensure that the public are kept informed as the works progress.

“Clearly there has been a failure to get this right and I hope that we can avoid this kind of issue in the future.”

Newlay and Fife Council have been contacted for comment.

The roadworks will involve the resurfacing and signal upgrades at Elgin Street and Moodie Street crossroads.

Traffic lights will also be added to the roundabout.

Stagecoach East Scotland has warned 12 bus services will be affected by the roadworks and that some services may be cancelled.

