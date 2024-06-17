Roads chief says council ‘caught off guard’ by major Dunfermline roadworks starting early

A senior councillor says Fife Council has been “caught off guard” by major roadworks in Dunfermline starting a day early.

Scores of drivers took to social media to complain of queues of up to half an hour at the Bothwell Gardens roundabout on Sunday.

Drivers had been warned about disruption due to a 16-week project in the area due to start on Monday (June 17).

However, the roadworks started on Sunday morning.

That led to furious motorists complaining about a lack of warning and saying they feared the roadworks would cause “chaos” for months.

Councillor Altany Craik – the council’s roads spokesperson – has now said sorry.

Apology over early start of Bothwell Gardens roadworks in Dunfermline

In a statement to The Courier, he said: “Firstly let me apologise for the unexpected disruption and delays that occurred on Sunday.

“The roadworks, announced previously, were scheduled to begin on Monday as part of major piece of improvement works that will run in phases for 16 weeks.

“It is frustrating that, in an effort to get works started, the contractors, Newlay, have caught us all off guard.

“Road improvements cause disruption at the best of times and when we have a start date for a major intervention, it is not something that should be changed.

“The road-using public, the bus operators and residents have an expectation of being able to use the road and plan accordingly.

“We have failed to meet that expectation.”

He added: “Going forward, our officers and the contractors will be working closely to manage the delays and disruption and ensure that the public are kept informed as the works progress.

“Clearly there has been a failure to get this right and I hope that we can avoid this kind of issue in the future.”

Newlay and Fife Council have been contacted for comment.

The roadworks will involve the resurfacing and signal upgrades at Elgin Street and Moodie Street crossroads.

Traffic lights will also be added to the roundabout.

Stagecoach East Scotland has warned 12 bus services will be affected by the roadworks and that some services may be cancelled.