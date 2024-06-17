Group of Scotland fans from Perthshire ‘book old people’s home’ for stay in Germany

A group of Scotland fans from Perthshire have told how they booked into a hotel doubling as an old people’s home for their stay in Germany.

Blairgowrie Berry Pickers Tartan Army travelled to see the national side kicking off their Euro 2024 campaign against the hosts in Munich on Friday.

They have since travelled to Bonn, close to the location of Scotland’s second match in Cologne.

But they were in for a shock when they turned up at their hotel – only to find many of the rooms occupied by people in their 80s and 90s.

The group have seen the funny side of it, though, and have even joined the pensioners in a Zumba water exercise session.

‘The hotel has been weird but also great fun’

Group organiser Paul Casey, 41, a joiner and college lecturer, said: “As the Blairgowrie Berry Pickers Tartan Army we have travelled all over the world supporting Scotland.

“It’s not just about the football, it’s also about the people we meet, the places we go and the atmosphere.

“We had tickets for the game on Friday and we have tickets for Scotland’s other matches – we are all here for two weeks.

“In the hotel, the guest rooms are interspersed with rooms of older residents – many around 80 and 90 years old.

“We had no idea about the hotel. It’s been weird but it’s also great fun.

“Everyone has been so welcoming and we have had a blast with some fantastic people.

“We have even joined in a Zumba water session.

“It’s fair to say we now have some new German grandparents.”

The group have also bumped into well-known faces like former first minister Alex Salmond, and have featured on Sky TV.

Paul added: “We have been travelling to see Scotland play for around 20 years but this trip has seen more unique experiences than ever before.”

It comes as a Scotland fan from Dundee, who was injured in a head-on crash in Germany on Friday, has thanked locals for their support after a fundraiser was launched in his aid.

Gary Ellis, 23, suffered a broken back in the smash.