Dundee man hurt in Germany crash while heading to Euro 2024 thanks locals for support as fundraiser launched

Gary Ellis has been left with a broken back after the head-on smash.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gary Ellis in German crash
Gary Ellis pictured before heading to Germany. Image: Gary Ellis

A Dundee man injured in a head-on crash on his way to Euro 2024 in Germany has thanked locals for their support.

Gary Ellis, 23, broke his back in the smash within hours of arriving in Germany with four friends on Friday.

He has been in hospital since with his family travelling to be by his bedside.

Speaking briefly to The Courier from hospital on Sunday, Gary said: “I want to thank everyone for all the support.”

He says he wants to wait until after a planned operation to update people further on his condition.

It comes as a fundraiser has been set up to support Gary and his family.

Fundraiser for Dundee man hurt travelling to Euro 2024

Thousands of pounds have already been donated via the Gofundme page.

Organiser Graham Pert wrote: “I am hoping myself and everyone else can come together in support with any donation, no matter how small – everything can make a difference in this terrible situation for Gary and his family.

“All funds will go to help take the stress off Gary’s family and his girlfriend Kiera along with helping Gary on his recovery when he lands back on home land, as recovery for him may take some time.”

German police investigating the crash – which happened just after midnight on Friday – say they believe the driver went onto the wrong side of the road.

Dundee fan in German crash
Weeve Airport. Image: Google Street View

A statement said: “Based on the investigations as part of the accident report, it is suspected that the Scottish driver used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country.

“The driver of the Citroen and a 23-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident, while the driver of the Daimler-Benz and three other people in the Citroen were slightly injured.

“All of the people were taken to various hospitals in the region by the emergency services.”

