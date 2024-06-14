Scotland fan from Dundee hospitalised in Germany after crash on wrong side of road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Scotland fan from Dundee hospitalised in Germany after crash on wrong side of road

Gary Ellis and four pals were travelling to Euro 2024.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Scotland fans in the stands before the Euro 2024 Germany v Scotland match at Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire
Scotland fans in the stands before the Euro 2024 Germany v Scotland match at Munich Football Arena in Munich, Germany. Image: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

A Scotland fan from Dundee is in hospital in Germany after being involved in a serious car crash on the wrong side of the road.

Gary Ellis’s family are travelling to be at his bedside after the horror smash near Weeze Airport just after midnight on Thursday.

Gary, 23, was travelling to Euro 2024 with four pals – also believed to be from Dundee – when their hired Citroen collided head-on with a car being driven in the opposite direction.

Scottish driver ‘used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country’

Police in Germany suspect the Scottish driver “used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country.”

The 25-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger were seriously injured, with the other three men, all aged 23, “slightly injured”.

The other driver, from Düsseldorf, was also “slightly injured”.

All six people involved were taken to local hospitals.

The severity of Gary’s injuries is unknown.

Gary’s mum Wendy Coleman told The Courier she would update family and friends when they were at his bedside.

Mum of Scotland fan from Dundee travelling to Germany to ‘be with him’

Speaking earlier on social media, Wendy said: “Our son has been involved in an accident in Germany and we are currently making arrangements to get out there to be with him.”

A statement by German police says: “On Friday at around 00:10 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on the airport ring in Weeze, in which two people were seriously injured and four people were slightly injured.

“A 25-year-old Scotsman was travelling with four other men from Scotland (25, 23, 23 and 23 years old) in a rental car, a Citroen C3, after arriving at the airport to travel on to Düsseldorf.

“The five men were a group of friends who had travelled to Germany for UEFA EURO 2024.

“On the way from the terminal towards the exit, the man from Scotland drove in the lane for oncoming traffic.

German police say head-on collision caused by Scot driving into oncoming traffic

“This resulted in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz S-Class driven by a 45-year-old man from Düsseldorf who was travelling towards the terminal.

“Based on the investigations as part of the accident report, it is suspected that the Scottish driver used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country.”

The statement added: “The driver of the Citroen and a 23-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident, while the driver of the Daimler-Benz and three other people in the Citroen were slightly injured.

“All of the people were taken to various hospitals in the region by the emergency services.”

