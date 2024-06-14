Scotland fan from Dundee hospitalised in Germany after crash on wrong side of road

A Scotland fan from Dundee is in hospital in Germany after being involved in a serious car crash on the wrong side of the road.

Gary Ellis’s family are travelling to be at his bedside after the horror smash near Weeze Airport just after midnight on Thursday.

Gary, 23, was travelling to Euro 2024 with four pals – also believed to be from Dundee – when their hired Citroen collided head-on with a car being driven in the opposite direction.

Police in Germany suspect the Scottish driver “used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country.”

The 25-year-old driver and a 23-year-old passenger were seriously injured, with the other three men, all aged 23, “slightly injured”.

The other driver, from Düsseldorf, was also “slightly injured”.

All six people involved were taken to local hospitals.

The severity of Gary’s injuries is unknown.

Gary’s mum Wendy Coleman told The Courier she would update family and friends when they were at his bedside.

Speaking earlier on social media, Wendy said: “Our son has been involved in an accident in Germany and we are currently making arrangements to get out there to be with him.”

A statement by German police says: “On Friday at around 00:10 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on the airport ring in Weeze, in which two people were seriously injured and four people were slightly injured.

“A 25-year-old Scotsman was travelling with four other men from Scotland (25, 23, 23 and 23 years old) in a rental car, a Citroen C3, after arriving at the airport to travel on to Düsseldorf.

“The five men were a group of friends who had travelled to Germany for UEFA EURO 2024.

“On the way from the terminal towards the exit, the man from Scotland drove in the lane for oncoming traffic.

“This resulted in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz S-Class driven by a 45-year-old man from Düsseldorf who was travelling towards the terminal.

“Based on the investigations as part of the accident report, it is suspected that the Scottish driver used the wrong lane due to the left-hand traffic in his home country.”

The statement added: “The driver of the Citroen and a 23-year-old passenger were seriously injured in the accident, while the driver of the Daimler-Benz and three other people in the Citroen were slightly injured.

“All of the people were taken to various hospitals in the region by the emergency services.”