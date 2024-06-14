Dundee professor and dad of Fife’s Baby Reindeer star recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee professor and dad of Fife’s Baby Reindeer star recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Professor Geoffrey Gadd is the Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology at Dundee University.

By Laura Devlin
Professor Geoffrey Gadd. Image: Dundee University.
Professor Geoffrey Gadd. Image: Dundee University.

A Dundee University professor, whose comedian son created the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, has been made an OBE by the King.

Professor Geoffrey Gadd, the Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology at Dundee University, has been recognised for services to Mycology and Environmental Microbiology in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

He was was first appointed by Professor Sir William Stewart FRS in the department of biological sciences in 1978 before taking up a lectureship in microbiology in 1979.

He then became a personal chair in microbiology in 1995, before being appointed headship of biological sciences in 1999 and then the Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology in 2010.

Established school of life sciences

In a career spanning more than four decades he has authored more than 300 papers on his research, which is in the field of geomicrobiology

Professor Gadd has also given invited lectures at over 130 national and international venues and presented keynote lectures in over 20 countries, earning a host of international accolades for his work.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour, after a long career in science assisted by many wonderful people.”

Success runs in family

On the Dundee University website, he also thanked his wife Julia and children Katie and Richard, who has made headlines of his own this year as the creator and star of global Netflix smash Baby Reindeer.

The TV sensation, from Wormit, Fife, mentioned his parents in a recent interview with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

Wormit comedian Richard Gadd on his Netflix show Baby Reindeer.
Fife actor Richard Gadd as Donny on Baby Reindeer. Image: Netflix

He said: “It went out at like 8am in the UK on April 11.

“I thought, ‘Maybe my mum and dad will watch it this weekend or something’.

“It literally felt overnight, it just exploded, my phone was going off, my door bell was ringing – everyone just seemed to be discussing it.”

Professor Geoffrey Gadd. Image: Dundee University.
Conversation