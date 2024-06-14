Dundee professor and dad of Fife’s Baby Reindeer star recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

A Dundee University professor, whose comedian son created the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, has been made an OBE by the King.

Professor Geoffrey Gadd, the Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology at Dundee University, has been recognised for services to Mycology and Environmental Microbiology in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

He was was first appointed by Professor Sir William Stewart FRS in the department of biological sciences in 1978 before taking up a lectureship in microbiology in 1979.

He then became a personal chair in microbiology in 1995, before being appointed headship of biological sciences in 1999 and then the Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology in 2010.

Established school of life sciences

In a career spanning more than four decades he has authored more than 300 papers on his research, which is in the field of geomicrobiology

Professor Gadd has also given invited lectures at over 130 national and international venues and presented keynote lectures in over 20 countries, earning a host of international accolades for his work.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this honour, after a long career in science assisted by many wonderful people.”

Success runs in family

On the Dundee University website, he also thanked his wife Julia and children Katie and Richard, who has made headlines of his own this year as the creator and star of global Netflix smash Baby Reindeer.

The TV sensation, from Wormit, Fife, mentioned his parents in a recent interview with US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

He said: “It went out at like 8am in the UK on April 11.

“I thought, ‘Maybe my mum and dad will watch it this weekend or something’.

“It literally felt overnight, it just exploded, my phone was going off, my door bell was ringing – everyone just seemed to be discussing it.”