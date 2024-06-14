King’s Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

King’s Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Figures in politics, sport, health and charity are among those honoured by King Charles III.

By Reporter
The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed.

That includes former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown, Dundee University professor Geoffrey Gadd and Martin Slumbers of golf’s governing body The R&A, based in St Andrews.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The full list of recipients across the region is as follows.

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

This is given to people in the Commonwealth realms who have made a significant contribution to the arts, science, medicine or the government for a long period of time.

  • Gordon Brown, Edinburgh: Former Fife MP. For public and charitable services in the UK and abroad.
Gordon Brown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This award is awarded for having a prominent role at a national level or a leading role at a national level.

  • Claire Enders, Cupar: Founder, Enders Analysis. For services to media.
  • Professor John Thomas Sirr Irvine, Anstruther: Professor of chemistry, University of St Andrews. For services to the green economy.
  • Professor Terence Kenneth Smith, Perth: Director, Biomedical Sciences Research Complex, University of St Andrews. For services to disease research.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

  • Pamela Dudek, Montrose: Chief executive, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS in Scotland.
Pamela Dudek from Montrose. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
  • Professor Geoffrey Michael Gadd, Newport-on-Tay: Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology, University of Dundee. For services to mycology and environmental microbiology.
  • Martin Richard Slumbers, Anstruther: Chief executive officer and secretary, The R&A, St Andrews. For services to golf.
  • Jane Wyman Spiers, Perth: Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to culture in Scotland.
  • Dr Rabinder Kaur Buttar, Stirling: Senior enterprise fellow, Strathclyde University. For services to innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership in business, and to life sciences.
  • Julie Christine Humphreys, Dunblane: Deputy director, Scottish Government. For services to tackling child poverty in Scotland.
  • Sandy Lyle, Lochearnhead, Stirlingshire: For services to golf.
Sandy Lyle. Image: SNS Group

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

  • Alexander (Alec) Steele, Dundee: Honorary life member, The Forty Club. For services to cricket and to people with interstitial lung disease.
  • Lady (Catherine) Erskine, St Andrews: Trustee and chair, Fife Region, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and chair, Discover Scottish Gardens. For services to tourism in Scotland.
  • Elizabeth Janet Martin, Newport-on-Tay: Chair, Rio Community Centre, Newport. For services to the community in Newport.
  • Professor Robert Paul Tooze FRSE, St Andrews: Honorary professor, University of St Andrews. For services to science and industry.
  • Jillian Lorna Hastings Ward, Perth: Chair, participant panel, Genomics England. For services to patients and participants in UK genomics.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity. 

  • Jean Waldrum Grossett, St Andrews: For services to Rachel House and St Andrews House, Fife.
  • James MacAra Comrie, Crieff: Scout leader, 5th Perthshire (Crieff) Scout Group. For services to Scouting and to the community in Crieff.
  • George Templeton Lawrie, Kinross: Community volunteer. For services to rural Perthshire.

King’s Fire Service Medal

Awarded for distinguished service and exhibition of devotion of duty.

  • Ross Haggart, Perth: Chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who led the service’s duties following the Queen’s death and represented the service at King Charles III’s Honours of Scotland coronation event. He has served at stations across Tayside and Fife.
Ross Haggart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The full King’s Birthday Honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.

