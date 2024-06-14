King’s Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

The list of people from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed.

Figures in politics, sport, health and charity are among those honoured by King Charles III.

That includes former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown, Dundee University professor Geoffrey Gadd and Martin Slumbers of golf’s governing body The R&A, based in St Andrews.

The honours recognise people’s achievements in public life and those who have shown commitment to serving the UK.

The full list of recipients across the region is as follows.

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH)

This is given to people in the Commonwealth realms who have made a significant contribution to the arts, science, medicine or the government for a long period of time.

Gordon Brown, Edinburgh: Former Fife MP. For public and charitable services in the UK and abroad.

Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

This award is awarded for having a prominent role at a national level or a leading role at a national level.

Claire Enders, Cupar: Founder, Enders Analysis. For services to media.

Founder, Enders Analysis. For services to media. Professor John Thomas Sirr Irvine, Anstruther: Professor of chemistry, University of St Andrews. For services to the green economy.

Professor of chemistry, University of St Andrews. For services to the green economy. Professor Terence Kenneth Smith, Perth: Director, Biomedical Sciences Research Complex, University of St Andrews. For services to disease research.

Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

This is awarded for having a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally in their chosen area.

Pamela Dudek, Montrose: Chief executive, NHS Highland. For services to the NHS in Scotland.

Professor Geoffrey Michael Gadd, Newport-on-Tay: Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology, University of Dundee. For services to mycology and environmental microbiology.

Boyd Baxter Chair of Biology, University of Dundee. For services to mycology and environmental microbiology. Martin Richard Slumbers, Anstruther: Chief executive officer and secretary, The R&A, St Andrews. For services to golf.

Chief executive officer and secretary, The R&A, St Andrews. For services to golf. Jane Wyman Spiers, Perth: Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to culture in Scotland.

Chair, National Theatre of Scotland. For services to culture in Scotland. Dr Rabinder Kaur Buttar, Stirling: Senior enterprise fellow, Strathclyde University. For services to innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership in business, and to life sciences.

Senior enterprise fellow, Strathclyde University. For services to innovation, entrepreneurship and leadership in business, and to life sciences. Julie Christine Humphreys, Dunblane: Deputy director, Scottish Government. For services to tackling child poverty in Scotland.

Deputy director, Scottish Government. For services to tackling child poverty in Scotland. Sandy Lyle, Lochearnhead, Stirlingshire: For services to golf.

Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community.

Alexander (Alec) Steele, Dundee: Honorary life member, The Forty Club. For services to cricket and to people with interstitial lung disease.

Honorary life member, The Forty Club. For services to cricket and to people with interstitial lung disease. Lady (Catherine) Erskine, St Andrews: Trustee and chair, Fife Region, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and chair, Discover Scottish Gardens. For services to tourism in Scotland.

Trustee and chair, Fife Region, Scotland’s Gardens Scheme and chair, Discover Scottish Gardens. For services to tourism in Scotland. Elizabeth Janet Martin, Newport-on-Tay: Chair, Rio Community Centre, Newport. For services to the community in Newport.

Chair, Rio Community Centre, Newport. For services to the community in Newport. Professor Robert Paul Tooze FRSE, St Andrews: Honorary professor, University of St Andrews. For services to science and industry.

Honorary professor, University of St Andrews. For services to science and industry. Jillian Lorna Hastings Ward, Perth: Chair, participant panel, Genomics England. For services to patients and participants in UK genomics.

British Empire Medal (BEM)

Awarded for a ‘hands-on’ service to the local community such as charitable or voluntary activity.

Jean Waldrum Grossett, St Andrews: For services to Rachel House and St Andrews House, Fife.

For services to Rachel House and St Andrews House, Fife. James MacAra Comrie, Crieff: Scout leader, 5th Perthshire (Crieff) Scout Group. For services to Scouting and to the community in Crieff.

Scout leader, 5th Perthshire (Crieff) Scout Group. For services to Scouting and to the community in Crieff. George Templeton Lawrie, Kinross: Community volunteer. For services to rural Perthshire.

King’s Fire Service Medal

Awarded for distinguished service and exhibition of devotion of duty.

Ross Haggart, Perth: Chief officer of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, who led the service’s duties following the Queen’s death and represented the service at King Charles III’s Honours of Scotland coronation event. He has served at stations across Tayside and Fife.

The full King’s Birthday Honours list is published by the Cabinet Office.