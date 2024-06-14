Gordon Brown gets special recognition in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Gordon Brown gets special recognition in King’s Birthday Honours

The Fife-based former prime minister says he is "slightly embarrassed" to receive the award from King Charles III.

By Alasdair Clark
Former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown is among those recognised by the King. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is to receive a special award as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mr Brown has been made a Companion of Honour, an honour granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time.

There can only be 65 members of the Companion of Honour at any one time.

The ex-Kirkcaldy MP said: “I feel slightly embarrassed as the opportunity to serve is an honour in itself and my preference has always been to recognise all those brilliant, unsung, local heroes who quietly and selflessly give their time to contribute to the vitality of our communities.”

Gordon Brown served as Chancellor under Tony Blair for a decade. Image: AP

“I want to thank those who put my name forward and thank too my family and all who have worked with me during the last 50 years in public life to whom I owe everything.”

Mr Brown was PM from 2007 to 2010, having served as Chancellor under Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007.

Sarah Brown with husband and Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.

First elected to the House of Commons to represent Dunfermline East in 1983, he went on to represent Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from 2005 until he retired from frontline politics in 2015.

Since leaving Downing Street he has focussed on the foundation he formed with his wife, Sarah. This includes work on improving access to education across the globe.

Closer to home, he has also supported the expansion of so-called multi banks, an initiative first established in Fife, to help those in need.

Others recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours include The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci and football legend Ally McCoist, who will receive an OBE for services to football and broadcasting.

There were also OBEs for Dundee University professor Geoffrey Gadd and Martin Slumbers of golf’s governing body the R&A, based in St Andrews.

More from Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn and John Swinney in Munich. Image: PA.
Dundee United superfan Stephen Flynn takes election campaign on the road to Germany
Dunfermline and Dollar SNP candidate Naz Anis-Miah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline election candidate lobbied SNP government friends in bid to get NHS deals…
4
Niko Omilana Dundee
Mystery over Dundee woman standing for election under YouTube star's name
Douglas Ross and Rishi Sunak
ALASDAIR CLARK: Wheels have come off bungled Tory election campaign
The latest unemployment figures have been published (Philip Toscano/PA)
Unemployment rate increases to 4.7% in Scotland
An invitation to find out who your election candidate is, laid over a map of Scotland.
General Election 2024: Who are my local candidates in Dundee, Perth and Kinross, Angus,…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Runners and riders in the Scottish Tory leadership race. Picture shows; Scottish Tory deputy leader Meghan Gallacher and Tory MSP Russell Findlay. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
5 Tories in the frame to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader
2
Douglas Ross will quit as the Scottish Tory leader after the election. Image: Shutterstock.
Douglas Ross to quit as Scottish Tory leader after July 4 Westminster election
6
Stock image – polling station (Yui Mok/PA Wire).
Anti-poverty campaigners urge people to register to vote
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. ME Action campaigner Helen McDade wants urgent help for patients in Scotland Picture shows; Helen McDade. Perth. Supplied by Helen McDade Date; 09/06/2021; afd5cffb-a0bb-403c-8fb3-71c73426c3eb
Perth and Kinross-shire Reform candidate slammed after 'out of touch' TV interview
3

Conversation