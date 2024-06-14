Gordon Brown gets special recognition in King’s Birthday Honours

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown is to receive a special award as part of the King’s Birthday Honours.

Mr Brown has been made a Companion of Honour, an honour granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government over a long period of time.

There can only be 65 members of the Companion of Honour at any one time.

The ex-Kirkcaldy MP said: “I feel slightly embarrassed as the opportunity to serve is an honour in itself and my preference has always been to recognise all those brilliant, unsung, local heroes who quietly and selflessly give their time to contribute to the vitality of our communities.”

“I want to thank those who put my name forward and thank too my family and all who have worked with me during the last 50 years in public life to whom I owe everything.”

Mr Brown was PM from 2007 to 2010, having served as Chancellor under Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007.

First elected to the House of Commons to represent Dunfermline East in 1983, he went on to represent Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath from 2005 until he retired from frontline politics in 2015.

Since leaving Downing Street he has focussed on the foundation he formed with his wife, Sarah. This includes work on improving access to education across the globe.

Closer to home, he has also supported the expansion of so-called multi banks, an initiative first established in Fife, to help those in need.

Others recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours include The Thick of It creator Armando Iannucci and football legend Ally McCoist, who will receive an OBE for services to football and broadcasting.

There were also OBEs for Dundee University professor Geoffrey Gadd and Martin Slumbers of golf’s governing body the R&A, based in St Andrews.