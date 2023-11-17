How idea behind Fife charity could help struggling families across the Commonwealth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

How idea behind Fife charity could help struggling families across the Commonwealth

Gordon Brown gathered hundreds of business leaders in London to share how a unique approach in Fife has helped 150,000 families.

By Alasdair Clark
Mr Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose donations in the Lochgelly warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Mr Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose donations in the Lochgelly warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has told a Commonwealth event in London how an idea born in Fife could help struggling families across the UK.

Mr Brown was joined by Comic Relief to make an urgent plea to big business, philanthropists and local UK charities to support the expansion of the “multibank” initiative, which gets essentials to families in need.

Speaking at Marlborough House, the headquarters of the Commonwealth, Mr Brown invited socially conscious businesses to join a ‘coalition of compassion’ and donate surplus essential goods and money to accelerate the national rollout of the multibank platform.

Mr Brown said the UK was facing a winter of crisis with poverty in Britain on a scale he “never thought we’d see again”.

He told The Courier: “The need is very great and it is growing. We are seeing poverty we have never seen before in my lifetime.”

How does the Fife multibank work?

First established in the Kingdom, which has one of the worst child poverty rates in the UK, so-called multibanks allow businesses to donate unused goods to families in need.

Over half a million essentials such as nappies, toilet rolls, toothpaste and school uniforms have been donated through the Big Hoose project, founded by the Cottage Family Centre near Kirkcaldy.

The multibank approach ensures surplus goods are distributed to those in need. Image: DC Thomson.

With support from the former prime minister the Cottage Centre partnered with Amazon, who have a fulfilment centre in Dunfermline, as well as other big businesses including Tesco, Hilton Hotels, PepsiCo and Morrisons.

In addition to hundreds of thousands of goods, Amazon also provided a cash grant of £150,000 and ongoing support with staffing and logistics expertise.

John Boumphrey, UK country manager for Amazon, said that for every £1 the company invested in the Big Hoose they saw a social return of £5.95.

The group uses a warehouse in Lochgelly donated by the Purvis Group to bank surplus items before they are distributed.

Gordon Brown speaks to business leaders at Marlborough House in London.

Bob Gamory of the Fife-based construction firm emphasised that it was not just multinational companies that could help.

He said: “No business needs to be told why this support is needed, what they need is the solutions to help.”

Mr Brown said: “We have got some great suppliers locally. PepsiCo, Fishers Laundry and Amazon are all companies with branches in Fife.

‘Emergency action’ needed

“They are helping us and we’ve now been able to work with Dundee Bairns and we are hoping to be able to provide a service for people in Dundee with these basic essentials.”

Northwood, the charitable trust of The Courier’s publisher DC Thomson, also supports the initiative.

Gordon Brown hopes to accelerate the project’s growth, saying emergency action is needed.

He said: “Children cannot be made to pay in their life chances and from their very earliest years for the continuing cost of living crisis.

The multibank has helped over 150,000 families. Image: Amazon UK.

“The success of our multibanks in Fife and Wigan shows big business can make substantial differences to families’ ability to care for their children which is a benefit to us all in future.

“I am very grateful to Amazon for co-founding the ground-breaking multibank model and helping to encourage other businesses to donate their products that would otherwise have gone to waste.

“I’m also grateful for the generous support of the Orchard, Robertson, Northwood and Souter foundations, Ajaz.org and the Ainscough family for underwriting start-up costs of our multibank initiatives.

“And I’m delighted to welcome Comic Relief to our coalition of compassion, helping us to lift even more families out of material poverty whilst at the same time helping reduce waste and promote recycling and reuse of products.”

Comic Relief and Amazon have jointly seeded £1 million to the multibank initiative, with a projected £13 million needed to open more across the UK.

Mr Brown added: “I call on all companies to give what they can – surplus goods or money – to support this important initiative against poverty.

“We have a particular need for household cleaning and hygiene goods so that children don’t need to be sent to school unwashed and without clean teeth.”

More from Politics

Alison Hernandez, Conservative PCC for Devon and Cornwall, is pushing for the classification of cannabis to be reviewed (PA)
Law enforcement on class B and C drugs ‘pathetically weak for years’, says PCC
AA figures show call-outs to pothole-related breakdowns are at near-record levels (Yui Mok/PA)
PM pledges to tackle ‘scourge of potholes’ with £8.3bn fund
The NAO has warned that many projects backed by key levelling up funds will struggle to meet their deadlines and may not be completed (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Levelling up projects unlikely to be delivered on time, says watchdog
Concerns have been raised about the Government’s flagship New Hospitals Programme (PA)
MPs have ‘no confidence’ in promises made about new hospital programme
Committee chair Caroline Nokes said that the failure to commit to the recommendation was disappointing (Ben Birchall/PA)
Senior Tory ‘disappointed’ as Government refuses to back sex education strategy
Incorporating housing costs in calculations of poverty would provide a more reliable picture on inequality, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Study finds official statistics fail to capture scale of poverty and inequality
The independence prospectus paper will detail the Government’s plans for Scotland’s route to the EU (PA)
Independent Scotland’s route to EU membership to be outlined in new paper
Suella Braverman has laid out her five tests for ensuring deportation flights to Rwanda can take off (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Braverman sets out Rwanda plan solution as she calls for end to ‘self-deception’
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt could not give a date (Aaron Chown/PA)
No guarantee Rwanda flight will take off next year, says Chancellor
Palestinians with European passports at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt on Wednesday (AP)
Three more Irish citizens leave Gaza

Conversation