Perth firm’s multi-million-pound investment to create Fair City jobs

An industrial heating technology firm is making a multi-million-pound investment in its Perth premises.

Kanthal, founded in 1931, provides electric heating technology to a wide range of global industries.

The firm, headquartered in Sweden, employs about 120 staff at its premises at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

It has announced plans to invest £7 million in the business, most of which will be spent on expanding its manufacturing facility in the Fair City.

Established almost half a century ago, the site is home to the company’s silicon carbide heating elements.

The elements are used in heating applications up to 1,625°C and can replace gas burners, making the production more energy efficient whilst also lowering CO2 emissions.

To meet the increased need Kanthal is adding a 1,000 square metre manufacturing area to its Perth site.

It will also invest in new equipment and additional warehouse spaces.

That will enable increased capacity from next year, and allow the firm to add to its workforce. It did not specify how many jobs would be created.

Kanthal also plans to establish a new service centre for silicon carbide heating elements at its site in Concord, North Carolina.

Expansion shows commitment to Perth

Scott Lawson, production unit manager in Perth, said: “The high demand for our products is long-term. They are used in emerging industries with a very good future outlook.

“The expansion shows our commitment to the local community. We are investing in Perth and offering new and attractive jobs.”

Both expanded locations are expected to be fully operational in 2026.

When they are operational, it will increase the current production capacity by approximately 40%.

Investment ‘necessary’ to meet customers’ needs

Rickard Dahlgren, acting president of business unit heating systems at Kanthal, said: “We see this investment as necessary to meet our customers’ future needs.

“We expect a rapidly growing demand for our heating solutions, as they enable industries to make the green technology shift.

“We’re also scaling up our production to enable new product and application developments that can cater for larger heating systems installations.

“The investment will ensure that we can capture the demand in Europe and North America.”