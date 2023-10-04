New online system helps Fife’s Big Hoose Project donate 1.5 million items to hard-up families

Fife’s pioneering Big Hoose Project has donated more than 1.5 million items to people in need.

And now Fife Amazon employees have developed new software to allow volunteers to keep up with demand this winter

The project was founded in January 2022 by staff at the giant Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline and the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

And it has now expanded into Edinburgh and Greater Manchester, helping 150,000 families in total and donating more than £10 million of goods.

The combined project is known as The Multibank.

And with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at its helm, it is helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Click and collect service for charities

The Multibank operates as a click and collect service for more than 1,000 charities.

Amazon and 30 other companies hand over goods they can no longer sell, saving them from landfill.

And the charities, along with teachers, social workers and midwives, can fetch them from a Lochgelly warehouse.

Such is the scale of the operation that new technology was needed to keep on top of it.

The team was previously logging thousands of items onto spreadsheets.

However, Amazon apprentices Milda Zdanyte and Declan Fisher have helped streamline the workload.

And their new system allows those using the Multibank to get a real-time snapshot of the goods available.

They can then use it to order what they need.

New software will help reach more people in need

Milda said: “It means we can get the right items to the right people at the right time.

“Ultimately we’re bringing the best of Amazon to help the project grow in the future.”

Mr Brown described it as path-breaking.

And he said the Big Hoose Project looked forward to using the new system to speed up the process and help more people.

As well as tech support, Amazon also contributes staffing and other expertise.

And other businesses involved include Morrison’s, Tesco, SemiChem, Pepsico and Fisher’s Laundry.

Big Hoose Project helps avoid crisis and improves family relationships

Goods donated range from clothes, bedding and toiletries to electrical goods, home furnishings and backpacks.

They are banked at the warehouse, provided free of charge by Bob Purvis from The Purvis Group.

Meanwhile, an independent report commissioned by the project found that every £1 invested by Amazon generates a social value of £5.95.

And just over half of those who received support said it enabled them to deal with critical issues quicker and potentially avoid a crisis situation.

A further 75% of parents and carers said it improved family relationships.

And some even revealed it prevented their children from going into care.