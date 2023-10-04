New online system helps Fife’s Big Hoose Project donate 1.5 million items to hard-up families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New online system helps Fife’s Big Hoose Project donate 1.5 million items to hard-up families

Fife Amazon employees have developed the new software to allow the pioneering project to reach more people faster.

By Claire Warrender
Fife's Big Hoose Project
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the Lochgelly warehouse with Simon McMahon from Amazon and Pauline Buchan from the Cottage Family Centre. Image: Supplied by Amazon.

Fife’s pioneering Big Hoose Project has donated more than 1.5 million items to people in need.

And now Fife Amazon employees have developed new software to allow volunteers to keep up with demand this winter

Mr Brown with Pauline Buchan and Simon McMahon show off some of the donations of the Big Hoose Project. Image: Supplied by Amazon.

The project was founded in January 2022 by staff at the giant Amazon warehouse in Dunfermline and the Cottage Family Centre in Kirkcaldy.

And it has now expanded into Edinburgh and Greater Manchester, helping 150,000 families in total and donating more than £10 million of goods.

The combined project is known as The Multibank.

And with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown at its helm, it is helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Click and collect service for charities

The Multibank operates as a click and collect service for more than 1,000 charities.

Amazon and 30 other companies hand over goods they can no longer sell, saving them from landfill.

And the charities, along with teachers, social workers and midwives, can fetch them from a Lochgelly warehouse.

Such is the scale of the operation that new technology was needed to keep on top of it.

Mr Brown surveys tonnes of Big Hoose Project donations in the Lochgelly warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The team was previously logging thousands of items onto spreadsheets.

However, Amazon apprentices Milda Zdanyte and Declan Fisher have helped streamline the workload.

And their new system allows those using the Multibank to get a real-time snapshot of the goods available.

They can then use it to order what they need.

New software will help reach more people in need

Milda said: “It means we can get the right items to the right people at the right time.

“Ultimately we’re bringing the best of Amazon to help the project grow in the future.”

Mr Brown described it as path-breaking.

Gordon Brown chatting to people involved in the project. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

And he said the Big Hoose Project looked forward to using the new system to speed up the process and help more people.

As well as tech support, Amazon also contributes staffing and other expertise.

And other businesses involved include Morrison’s, Tesco, SemiChem, Pepsico and Fisher’s Laundry.

Big Hoose Project helps avoid crisis and improves family relationships

Goods donated range from clothes, bedding and toiletries to electrical goods, home furnishings and backpacks.

They are banked at the warehouse, provided free of charge by Bob Purvis from The Purvis Group.

Meanwhile, an independent report commissioned by the project found that every £1 invested by Amazon generates a social value of £5.95.

And just over half of those who received support said it enabled them to deal with critical issues quicker and potentially avoid a crisis situation.

A further 75% of parents and carers said it improved family relationships.

And some even revealed it prevented their children from going into care.

