Scott McMann finds new club following Dundee United release

Former Dundee United full-back Scott McMann has agreed to join Championship outfit Ayr United.

McMann, 27, has penned a pre-contract with the Honest Men until the summer of 2026.

He will link up with the Somerset Park side when his deal with United formally expires this month.

McMann was arguably the most surprising of United’s 15 summer exits following a superb campaign with the Tangerines last term. He was named in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year.

However, United moved swiftly to replace McMann, with Will Ferry arriving after leaving Cheltenham Town.

McMann made 108 appearances for the Terrors after joining the club from Hamilton in 2021, scoring two goals.