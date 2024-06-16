Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event

More than 1,500 people turned Camperdown Park pink on Sunday by braving the rain to take part in the Dundee Race for Life.

The event raised more than £116,000 for Cancer Research UK.

It included events for all abilities, with 3k, 5k, and 10k races, along with the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

The Dundee event was hosted by Original 106 FM presenter Claire Kinnaird.

Retired NHS manager Pamela Ross, from Perth, was the event’s guest of honour after treatment for ovarian cancer.

She led the walk, crossing the finish line with her daughter Louise Dunlop and three-year-old granddaughter Maisie.

Photographer Alan Richardson was there to capture some of the best moments.