Dundee Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event The event raised more than £116,000 for Cancer Research UK. The race begins! Alan Richardson By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady June 16 2024, 5:12pm June 16 2024, 5:12pm Share Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5012189/dundee-race-for-life-2024-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment More than 1,500 people turned Camperdown Park pink on Sunday by braving the rain to take part in the Dundee Race for Life. The event raised more than £116,000 for Cancer Research UK. It included events for all abilities, with 3k, 5k, and 10k races, along with the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course. The Dundee event was hosted by Original 106 FM presenter Claire Kinnaird. Retired NHS manager Pamela Ross, from Perth, was the event’s guest of honour after treatment for ovarian cancer. She led the walk, crossing the finish line with her daughter Louise Dunlop and three-year-old granddaughter Maisie. Photographer Alan Richardson was there to capture some of the best moments. The warm up for the 5 k race. Participants enjoying the warm up. Getting ready to run for a cause. Barbara Gibson and Toni Brycland from Dundee who were running for family members. Inspirational gran Pamela Ross who is living with ovarian cancer was chosen to start the Race for Life in Dundee. Last year Pamela (67) from Perth took part in the event just days after chemotherapy. Participants putting all their effort into the race. Smiling despite the bad weather. Furry friends came along race. 10k runners on the course having great fun. First across the line in the 5k race was Steven King who traveled up from London to run with his families team. Surinder Panther and sons Taran (8) and Hari (10) Team Muirhead Medical Centre who raise the most money in the 5k race £2500 and still climbing. Runners in the Children’s Pretty Muddy 5k race. Youngster tackling the muddy obstacle. Mud obstacle: conquered! Splashing through mud but still smiling. No mud, no glory! Youngster tackling a very muddy obstacle. Youngster smiling after coming down the mud slide. Smiling through the mud and obstacles. Team Perth and Scone Medical Group who were running for their practice manager who is undergoing treatment. Lily (8) and sister Katie (6) Mackowska from Kirrie were supporting mum Keira in the 10k race. Happy to have finished the 10k race pals Marlana Storrier and Amy Allan from Dundee. Kim Chan and dog Clova who ran the 10k race. Kim is a nurse at Roxburgh House she was part of a team of nurses called the Roxy Racers. Sister Laurie and Rosie Smith from St Cyrus take a well earned rest after the 10k race. James King and daughter Sophie (9) from Arbroath who were taking part in the 5 k race with the Cancer Research giant fairy.
Conversation