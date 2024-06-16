Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Race for Life: Pictures as over 1,500 people take part in charity event

The event raised more than £116,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The race begins! Alan Richardson
The race begins! Alan Richardson
By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady

More than 1,500 people turned Camperdown Park pink on Sunday by braving the rain to take part in the Dundee Race for Life.

It included events for all abilities, with 3k, 5k, and 10k races, along with the 5k Pretty Muddy obstacle course.

The Dundee event was hosted by Original 106 FM presenter Claire Kinnaird.

Retired NHS manager Pamela Ross, from Perth, was the event’s guest of honour after treatment for ovarian cancer.

She led the walk, crossing the finish line with her daughter Louise Dunlop and three-year-old granddaughter Maisie.

Photographer Alan Richardson was there to capture some of the best moments.

The warm up for the 5 k race.
Participants enjoying the warm up.
Getting ready to run for a cause.
Barbara Gibson and Toni Brycland from Dundee who were running for family members.
Inspirational gran Pamela Ross who is living with ovarian cancer was chosen to start the Race for Life in Dundee. Last year Pamela (67) from Perth took part in the event just days after chemotherapy.
Participants putting all their effort into the race.
Smiling despite the bad weather.
Furry friends came along race.
10k runners on the course having great fun.
First across the line in the 5k race was Steven King who traveled up from London to run with his families team.
Surinder Panther and sons Taran (8) and Hari (10)
Team Muirhead Medical Centre who raise the most money in the 5k race £2500 and still climbing.
Runners in the Children’s Pretty Muddy 5k race.
Youngster tackling the muddy obstacle.
Mud obstacle: conquered!
Splashing through mud but still smiling.
No mud, no glory!
Youngster tackling a very muddy obstacle.
Youngster smiling after coming down the mud slide.
Smiling through the mud and obstacles.
Team Perth and Scone Medical Group who were running for their practice manager who is undergoing treatment.
Lily (8) and sister Katie (6) Mackowska from Kirrie were supporting mum Keira in the 10k race.
Happy to have finished the 10k race pals Marlana Storrier and Amy Allan from Dundee.
Kim Chan and dog Clova who ran the 10k race. Kim is a nurse at Roxburgh House she was part of a team of nurses called the Roxy Racers.
Sister Laurie and Rosie Smith from St Cyrus take a well earned rest after the 10k race.
James King and daughter Sophie (9) from Arbroath who were taking part in the 5 k race with the Cancer Research giant fairy.

