Tornado-like cloud forms over Ballingry as thunderstorms set for Fife

A Ballingry family spotted a tornado-shaped cloud over the town as thunderstorms and rain head towards Fife.

Steven and Sarah Canning spotted the funnel cloud hovering over houses as the bad weather made its way to the region.

Dad Steven captured a video of the cloud and posted it on social media.

He said: “My daughter Sarah saw it first from the window and said, “There’s a tornado outside”.

“I went out the back door and then that’s when i saw it, clear as day

“I’ve never really seen them around here before.

“The weather hasn’t been great the last wee while – very wet and damp – but that’s Scotland for you.”

Thunderstorms expected in Fife

The cloud comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area.

The Met Office warning came into effect at 11am and will remain in place until 10pm on Saturday evening.

Perthshire and Stirlingshire are also set to encounter the bad weather, with the warning covering around half of the country.