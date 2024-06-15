Tornado-like cloud forms over Ballingry as thunderstorms set for Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Tornado-like cloud forms over Ballingry as thunderstorms set for Fife

The Met Office issued a yellow warning earlier on Saturday morning.

By Ben MacDonald

A Ballingry family spotted a tornado-shaped cloud over the town as thunderstorms and rain head towards Fife.

Steven and Sarah Canning spotted the funnel cloud hovering over houses as the bad weather made its way to the region.

Dad Steven captured a video of the cloud and posted it on social media.

He said: “My daughter Sarah saw it first from the window and said, “There’s a tornado outside”.

Residents captured photos of the cloud. Image Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

“I went out the back door and then that’s when i saw it, clear as day

“I’ve never really seen them around here before.

“The weather hasn’t been great the last wee while – very wet and damp – but that’s Scotland for you.”

Thunderstorms expected in Fife

The cloud comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the area.

The Met Office warning came into effect at 11am and will remain in place until 10pm on Saturday evening.

Perthshire and Stirlingshire are also set to encounter the bad weather, with the warning covering around half of the country.

