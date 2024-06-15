Thunderstorm warning issued across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire

A warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning that will cover the area throughout Saturday.

Perth, Stirling, Crieff, Dunfermline and Burntisland are all covered by the alert bringing possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office warning will come into effect at 11am, remaining in place until 10pm on Saturday evening.

The warning says: “Slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers may cause some disruption to travel and outdoor activities.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Delays to train services are also possible.

Meanwhile, there is a “likely chance” businesses and households could face power cuts.

The warning comes hours after Scotland fans took to fan zones across the country to watch the national team’s 5-1 Euro 2024 defeat against Germany.