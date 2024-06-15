Thunderstorm warning issued across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Thunderstorm warning issued across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire

A yellow alert comes into force on Saturday.

By Ben MacDonald
Yellow warning for thunderstorms across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire
Roads across the country could be affected by the weather. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

A warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for parts of Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning that will cover the area throughout Saturday.

Perth, Stirling, Crieff, Dunfermline and Burntisland are all covered by the alert bringing possible disruption and localised flooding.

The Met Office warning will come into effect at 11am, remaining in place until 10pm on Saturday evening.

Parts of Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire are covered by the alert. Image: Met Office

The warning says: “Slow moving thunderstorms and heavy showers may cause some disruption to travel and outdoor activities.”

Locals have been told to expect spray and sudden floods, leading to tricky driving conditions.

Delays to train services are also possible.

Meanwhile, there is a “likely chance” businesses and households could face power cuts.

The warning comes hours after Scotland fans took to fan zones across the country to watch the national team’s 5-1 Euro 2024 defeat against Germany.

More from Perth & Kinross

It's almost too hard to watch! Tension rises as Scotland suffers defeat. Image: Stuart Cowper
GALLERY: Perth hosts fan zones as Scotland kick off Euro 2024
Lewis Orr
Lamp post smash 'narrowly missed' Perth pub-goer
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Teenage boy playing trombone with protesters behind outside Perth Concert Hall
Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts
Two people killed in Perthshire crash
Teen and man die at scene of two-car crash in Perthshire as driver arrested
Daniel Whyte
Perth thief snatched handbag from woman, 69, while she rested in city centre
St Johnstone bus fire.
St Johnstone fans get £100k payout after supporters' bus fire
Fan zones will operate across Tayside and Fife
Rain could hit Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline Euro 2024 fan zones
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee driver who injured schoolgirls in A90 smash is spared jail
Still from TV comedy show Scot Squad showing actors Gordon Young and Sally Reid in police uniforms on bicycles.
Perth Scot Squad star getting back on bike in memory of mum