Man arrested as armed police swoop after Dunfermline Co-op ‘robbery’

Armed police swooped on several Dunfermline streets after an alleged robbery at a Co-op store.

A man was arrested after the incident at the shop on Shamrock Street, just off Townhill Road.

Locals described seeing several officers with weapons in the area.

There were also reports of officers with dogs carrying out searches.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.40am we were called to a report of a robbery at a premises on Shamrock Street, Dunfermline.

​“Officers attended. There were no reports of injuries.

​“A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”