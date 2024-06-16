Two women arrested after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’

Two women have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to a property on Fair Isle Road at around 8pm.

The two women were arrested and charged – though the nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at Fair Isle Road at around 8pm on Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Man reported for wasting police time in Kirkcaldy

In a separate incident, police were called to the town’s High Street – close to the former Candy Bar pub.

A man is set to be reported for wasting police time in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.40pm, we received a report of a concern for a person at High Street.

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for wasting police time.”