Fife Two women arrested after Kirkcaldy 'disturbance' A man is also being reported for wasting police time after a separate incident in the town. By Ben MacDonald June 16 2024, 12:46pm June 16 2024, 12:46pm Two women arrested after Kirkcaldy 'disturbance' Police were called to two separate incidents in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Two women have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Kirkcaldy. Police were called to a property on Fair Isle Road at around 8pm. The two women were arrested and charged – though the nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two women aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at Fair Isle Road at around 8pm on Saturday. "A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal." Man reported for wasting police time in Kirkcaldy In a separate incident, police were called to the town's High Street – close to the former Candy Bar pub. A man is set to be reported for wasting police time in connection with the incident. A spokesperson said: "At around 8.40pm, we received a report of a concern for a person at High Street. "Officers attended and a 46-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for wasting police time."