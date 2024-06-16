Two women arrested after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Two women arrested after Kirkcaldy ‘disturbance’

A man is also being reported for wasting police time after a separate incident in the town.

By Ben MacDonald
Police arrived at two incidents in Kirkcaldy
Police were called to two separate incidents in Kirkcaldy on Saturday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

Two women have been charged in connection with a disturbance in Kirkcaldy.

Police were called to a property on Fair Isle Road at around 8pm.

The two women were arrested and charged – though the nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two women aged 21 and 22 were arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at Fair Isle Road at around 8pm on Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Man reported for wasting police time in Kirkcaldy

In a separate incident, police were called to the town’s High Street – close to the former Candy Bar pub.

A man is set to be reported for wasting police time in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “At around 8.40pm, we received a report of a concern for a person at High Street.

“Officers attended and a 46-year-old man will be reported to the procurator fiscal for wasting police time.”

More from Fife

CR0048800, Claire Warrender, Miners March, LochOre. (Photo by David Wardle)
Thousands march through Fife to mark 40th anniversary of the miners' strike
Gordon Brown. Location: Larkhall. Image; Supplied
Election Spotlight: Is Gordon Brown's former Labour heartland in Fife about to turn red…
car flips on its side Main Street, Thornton
Car flips in Thornton crash
police incident Dunfermline
Man arrested as armed police swoop after Dunfermline Co-op 'robbery'
Funnel cloud over Ballingry
Tornado-like cloud forms over Ballingry as thunderstorms set for Fife
Veere House Park in Culross.
Inside spectacular house in Fife Outlander village with balcony, rooftop veranda and amazing views
Dunfermline Fan Zone for Germany vs Scotland EURO 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
50 great pictures as Scotland fans descend on East End Park for Dunfermline Euro…
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
Former prime minister and Fife MP Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown gets special recognition in King's Birthday Honours
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2