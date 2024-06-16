Dunfermline fans will get chance to meet players and staff at East End Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline fans will get chance to meet players and staff at East End Park

The Pars have announced an open day for June 22.

By Iain Collin
The Dunfermline Athletic F.C. players congratulate Malachi Fagan-Walcott following his equaliser against Partick Thistle.
The Dunfermline players will be on hand to meet fans at the club's open day. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Dunfermline fans will get the chance to meet their heroes at an open day next Saturday afternoon.

The supporters’ event at East End Park on June 22 has been announced by the club and will coincide with the launch of the new kit.

The Pars first-team squad and coaching staff will be in attendance and will be available to mingle with the Fifers faithful for photographs and autographs.

Dunfermline Athletic FC's East End Park has big screens to host a Euro 2024 fan zone.
East End Park is hosting a Euro 2024 fan zone. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson

Manager James McPake will welcome his players back for pre-season training the day before as they begin the build-up to the new campaign.

And the fans will be hoping there might be a new signing or two to greet following a quiet close-season for the club so far.

Only striker Chris Kane has been signed this summer, making his loan from St Johnstone a permanent move on a two-year deal last month.

However, with four first-team players and six further loan signings having departed, there are obvious gaps in the East End Park squad for next term.

Next weekend’s gathering will also see the first unveiling of the team’s home kit for 2024/25.

Warm-up action

Gates will open at 3 pm, with the new strip revealed at 3.45 pm.

The big screens present for the Euro 2024 fan zone will also be in operation to screen the Portugal V Turkey match from 5 pm.

Dunfermline have announced four friendlies as part of their preparations for the competitive action, which kicks off against The Spartans on July 13 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars will travel to face East Fife on June 28 and Cove Rangers on July 2 before hosting St Mirren on July 6.

They conclude their warm-up games with a clash with Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday, July 10.

