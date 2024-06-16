Dunfermline fans will get chance to meet players and staff at East End Park

Dunfermline fans will get the chance to meet their heroes at an open day next Saturday afternoon.

The supporters’ event at East End Park on June 22 has been announced by the club and will coincide with the launch of the new kit.

The Pars first-team squad and coaching staff will be in attendance and will be available to mingle with the Fifers faithful for photographs and autographs.

Manager James McPake will welcome his players back for pre-season training the day before as they begin the build-up to the new campaign.

And the fans will be hoping there might be a new signing or two to greet following a quiet close-season for the club so far.

Only striker Chris Kane has been signed this summer, making his loan from St Johnstone a permanent move on a two-year deal last month.

However, with four first-team players and six further loan signings having departed, there are obvious gaps in the East End Park squad for next term.

Next weekend’s gathering will also see the first unveiling of the team’s home kit for 2024/25.

Warm-up action

Gates will open at 3 pm, with the new strip revealed at 3.45 pm.

The big screens present for the Euro 2024 fan zone will also be in operation to screen the Portugal V Turkey match from 5 pm.

Dunfermline have announced four friendlies as part of their preparations for the competitive action, which kicks off against The Spartans on July 13 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Pars will travel to face East Fife on June 28 and Cove Rangers on July 2 before hosting St Mirren on July 6.

They conclude their warm-up games with a clash with Dundee at Dens Park on Wednesday, July 10.