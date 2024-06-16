Best pictures as Dundee hosts two comic con events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as Dundee hosts two comic con events

Fans got to meet a Still Game actor and 10ft-tall Transformers.

Ayshea as Bowser (of super Mario fame), Talia as Barbie, Shaela as Kenflamingo, Elle as Mitsuri and Lily as Toadette. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady

Two separate comic con events took place in Dundee this weekend.

Crowds gathered at the DISC and the Wellgate Shopping Centre on Saturday as Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) and Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) returned to the city with separate comic cons.

Superheroes were on hand to meet revellers, including two 10ft-tall Transformers, Deadpool and Spiderman at the BGCP event in the former TJ Hugues shop.

Meanwhile at DISC, Still Game fans had the chance to meet the actor who played Boabby the barman, Gavin Mitchell, at the ACME event.

James Mackenzie, best known for playing Raven in the CBBC show of the same name, and voice actor Marc Silk were also at the DISC meet.

Children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters with cosplay competitions at both events.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson attended both events to capture the best moment.

 

Paige as Frieren (Frieren Beyond Journeys End) Belle as Toko Fukawa (Danganronpa) Lucy<br />as Dabi (My hero Academia) and Alexandra as Falin Touden (Dungeon Meshi)
Robert Taylor from Still Game answers questions from the audience.
Comic Con heaven right here!
Living their best lives at Comic Con!
Shaela as Kenflamingo.
Enjoying the variety of stalls.
A Dalek floats around the hall during the event.
Daisy as Hatsune Miku.
Ayshea as Bowser (of super Mario fame)
Talia as Barbie.
Barbie & Ken alias Talia and Sheala.
Kiera as Cupids Arrow.
Ellis Bryson.
Erin and Lyney.

Conversation