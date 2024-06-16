Dundee Best pictures as Dundee hosts two comic con events Fans got to meet a Still Game actor and 10ft-tall Transformers. Ayshea as Bowser (of super Mario fame), Talia as Barbie, Shaela as Kenflamingo, Elle as Mitsuri and Lily as Toadette. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady June 16 2024, 1:45pm June 16 2024, 1:45pm Share Best pictures as Dundee hosts two comic con events Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5009793/dundee-comic-con-events-pictures-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Two separate comic con events took place in Dundee this weekend. Crowds gathered at the DISC and the Wellgate Shopping Centre on Saturday as Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) and Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) returned to the city with separate comic cons. Superheroes were on hand to meet revellers, including two 10ft-tall Transformers, Deadpool and Spiderman at the BGCP event in the former TJ Hugues shop. Meanwhile at DISC, Still Game fans had the chance to meet the actor who played Boabby the barman, Gavin Mitchell, at the ACME event. James Mackenzie, best known for playing Raven in the CBBC show of the same name, and voice actor Marc Silk were also at the DISC meet. Children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters with cosplay competitions at both events. The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson attended both events to capture the best moment. Paige as Frieren (Frieren Beyond Journeys End) Belle as Toko Fukawa (Danganronpa) Lucy<br />as Dabi (My hero Academia) and Alexandra as Falin Touden (Dungeon Meshi) Robert Taylor from Still Game answers questions from the audience. Comic Con heaven right here! Living their best lives at Comic Con! Shaela as Kenflamingo. Enjoying the variety of stalls. A Dalek floats around the hall during the event. Daisy as Hatsune Miku. Ayshea as Bowser (of super Mario fame) Talia as Barbie. Barbie & Ken alias Talia and Sheala. Kiera as Cupids Arrow. Ellis Bryson. Erin and Lyney.
