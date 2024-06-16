Best pictures as Dundee hosts two comic con events

Two separate comic con events took place in Dundee this weekend.

Crowds gathered at the DISC and the Wellgate Shopping Centre on Saturday as Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) and Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) returned to the city with separate comic cons.

Superheroes were on hand to meet revellers, including two 10ft-tall Transformers, Deadpool and Spiderman at the BGCP event in the former TJ Hugues shop.

Meanwhile at DISC, Still Game fans had the chance to meet the actor who played Boabby the barman, Gavin Mitchell, at the ACME event.

James Mackenzie, best known for playing Raven in the CBBC show of the same name, and voice actor Marc Silk were also at the DISC meet.

Children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters with cosplay competitions at both events.

The Courier’s photographer Kenny Smith/DC Thomson attended both events to capture the best moment.