Perth city centre restaurant put on market after closure announcement

A Perth city centre restaurant has been put on the market after its owners announced plans to close.

Deans Restaurant in Kinnoull Street has been made available for lease or possible sale.

The venue has been run by the Deans family for the last 20 years.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page in May announced plans to shut this October.

An exact date has not been confirmed but the restaurant remains open for business.

Now, the ground-floor restaurant – which sits in a three-storey building – is being made available for new tenants.

It features a cocktail bar area and kitchen, and can cater for about 60 guests.

According to the listing with agent Falconer Property, the Deans Restaurant unit can be leased for £28,000 per year.

However, it also says the owners may sell.

Although the unit has been used as a restaurant for the last 27 years, alternative uses could be considered including retail or offices.

A statement on the closure in May said: “This decision has not been made easily.

“Unfortunately in this current climate, we can no longer sustain the cost of running our beloved Deans Restaurant.

“The rising costs of utilities, commodities and wages had a major contribution to this decision.”

However, it said they may look to relocate the business.