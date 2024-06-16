Perth city centre restaurant put on market after closure announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth city centre restaurant put on market after closure announcement

Deans Restaurant previously announced plans to shut this October.

By Ben MacDonald
Deans Restaurant, Kinnoull Street
Deans Restaurant is on the market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth city centre restaurant has been put on the market after its owners announced plans to close.

Deans Restaurant in Kinnoull Street has been made available for lease or possible sale.

The venue has been run by the Deans family for the last 20 years.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page in May announced plans to shut this October.

An exact date has not been confirmed but the restaurant remains open for business.

Now, the ground-floor restaurant – which sits in a three-storey building – is being made available for new tenants.

It features a cocktail bar area and kitchen, and can cater for about 60 guests.

The building has been used as a restaurant for 27 years. Image: Falconer Property Consultants
The venue is able to host 60 guests. Image: Falconer Property Consultants

According to the listing with agent Falconer Property, the Deans Restaurant unit can be leased for £28,000 per year.

However, it also says the owners may sell.

Although the unit has been used as a restaurant for the last 27 years, alternative uses could be considered including retail or offices.

A statement on the closure in May said: “This decision has not been made easily.

The bar area. Image: Falconer Property Consultants
The kitchen. Image: Falconer Property Consultants

“Unfortunately in this current climate, we can no longer sustain the cost of running our beloved Deans Restaurant.

“The rising costs of utilities, commodities and wages had a major contribution to this decision.”

However, it said they may look to relocate the business.

More from Perth & Kinross

crash M90 Glenfarg
Woman, 83, taken to hospital after air ambulance called to M90 Glenfarg crash
Moray Anderson
How ex-golf shop boss from Perth reclaimed his life after money laundering for local…
Blairgowrie and Rattray women's football team posing for team photo in goalmouth
Blairgowrie women's football team kicking off bright new chapter for Perthshire game
Peter Lock , David Hogg and Robert Kellie standing on river bank at Blairgowrie
Blairgowrie anglers' joy at purchase of River Ericht fishing rights
Yellow warning for thunderstorms across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire
Thunderstorm warning issued across Fife, Perthshire and Stirlingshire
It's almost too hard to watch! Tension rises as Scotland suffers defeat. Image: Stuart Cowper
GALLERY: Perth hosts fan zones as Scotland kick off Euro 2024
Lewis Orr
Lamp post smash 'narrowly missed' Perth pub-goer
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2024 list
King's Birthday Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2
Teenage boy playing trombone with protesters behind outside Perth Concert Hall
Young musicians in Perth protest against council music service cuts
Two people killed in Perthshire crash
Teen and man die at scene of two-car crash in Perthshire as driver arrested

Conversation