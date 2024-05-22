Dundee Aldi worker left scarred after suspected shoplifter began swinging blade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee Aldi worker left scarred after suspected shoplifter began swinging blade

Chloe Allan was brought from prison to court to admit injuring two supermarket employees with a 2cm blade she produced.

By Ross Gardiner
Aldi, Stack, Dundee
Allan lashed out at two employees in Aldi with a bladed item. Image: DC Thomson

A Dundee woman suspected of being a shoplifter has admitted leaving an Aldi employee permanently scarred after swinging a blade to escape.

Chloe Allan was brought into the staff area of the Aldi store in The Stack leisure park before after being accused of stealing.

She became violent and while trying to wrestle her way out a fire exit, produced a two-centimetre blade.

Swinging it rashly, she struck sales assistant David McDonald and assistant manager Steven Jamieson, injuring both.

Mr Jamieson has been left scarred after a cut over his nose had to be shut with glue and paper stiches.

Allan will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Shoplifting suspicion

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Allan entered Aldi at around 9.35am on June 27 2022 and began wandering around.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “She was carrying a rucksack over her shoulder.

“The accused walked through the checkout and towards the exit to leave.”

Suspicious shop staff stopped  her and asked to check her bag, which she permitted.

Allan was taken to the staff area and police were called.

However, she became impatient, got up and stated she was leaving.

She began pushing past the employees and towards a fire exit.

Two staff tried to keep the door closed from inside while another employee tried to hold it shut from outside.

Allan began to throw punches, then produced a 2cm bladed article which she started swinging.

The employees did not notice this until Allan cut Mr Jamieson’s arms and nose and Mr McDonald’s arms.

Eventually, she was able to escape and ran off in the direction of Lochee High Street.

Police later found her at home.

Accepted guilt

Allan, 22, of Bonnethill Court in Dundee, admitted two charges of assault to injury.

She also pled guilty to failing to appear at an earlier court hearing.

The court heard Allan has previous convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of drugs, police assault, resisting arrest and possessing a sharp weapon, as well as contempt of court and breach of community payback order.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered reports and deferred sentencing until June 18.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Links Street, Kirkcaldy sign
Dissatisfied Fife addict threatened 'dealer' with hammer over shoddy drugs
John Milne at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile took sick selfie with young child
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — A&E Hogmanay cash grab and music star's return
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee removed from office after sexual misconduct probe
Ewan Dillon
Shamed Stirling councillor guilty of sex offence
Myles Bancroft
Sheriff can 'understand' why raging Dundee gardener attacked parking meter with axe
Terri Valentine
Woman caught trafficking heroin to Dundee 'taken advantage of by ex-boyfriend'
Robert Mill and the car crash he caused.
Dundee lout tried to blame police after schoolgirls thrown from Corsa in Perthshire A90…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Rip out your kitchen' threat and casino attack
Jacky Glauda
French driver crashed into motorbike after drifting on to wrong side of Stirlingshire road