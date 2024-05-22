Dundee Aldi worker left scarred after suspected shoplifter began swinging blade

A Dundee woman suspected of being a shoplifter has admitted leaving an Aldi employee permanently scarred after swinging a blade to escape.

Chloe Allan was brought into the staff area of the Aldi store in The Stack leisure park before after being accused of stealing.

She became violent and while trying to wrestle her way out a fire exit, produced a two-centimetre blade.

Swinging it rashly, she struck sales assistant David McDonald and assistant manager Steven Jamieson, injuring both.

Mr Jamieson has been left scarred after a cut over his nose had to be shut with glue and paper stiches.

Allan will be sentenced next month after reports are prepared.

Shoplifting suspicion

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Allan entered Aldi at around 9.35am on June 27 2022 and began wandering around.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said: “She was carrying a rucksack over her shoulder.

“The accused walked through the checkout and towards the exit to leave.”

Suspicious shop staff stopped her and asked to check her bag, which she permitted.

Allan was taken to the staff area and police were called.

However, she became impatient, got up and stated she was leaving.

She began pushing past the employees and towards a fire exit.

Two staff tried to keep the door closed from inside while another employee tried to hold it shut from outside.

Allan began to throw punches, then produced a 2cm bladed article which she started swinging.

The employees did not notice this until Allan cut Mr Jamieson’s arms and nose and Mr McDonald’s arms.

Eventually, she was able to escape and ran off in the direction of Lochee High Street.

Police later found her at home.

Accepted guilt

Allan, 22, of Bonnethill Court in Dundee, admitted two charges of assault to injury.

She also pled guilty to failing to appear at an earlier court hearing.

The court heard Allan has previous convictions for threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of drugs, police assault, resisting arrest and possessing a sharp weapon, as well as contempt of court and breach of community payback order.

Sheriff Paul Brown ordered reports and deferred sentencing until June 18.

