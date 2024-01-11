Inside stunning £1.2 million Bridge of Allan family home with 5 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside stunning £1.2 million Bridge of Allan family home with 5 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms

The asking price of the property has been cut by £50,000.

By Chloe Burrell
Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Loggie House in Bridge of Allan. Image: Harper and Stone

A stunning family home worth more than £1.2 million is on the market in Bridge of Allan.

Loggie House, on Upper Glen Road, boasts five bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The property – built in 2014 – has been on the market since March 2023.

But it has just had its price cut by £50,000.

An unusual octagonal reception hallway allows access to each room on the ground floor.

Octagonal shaped hallway at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The unusual octagonal hallway. Image: Harper and Stone
The well-lit kitchen at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The large kitchen. Image: Harper and Stone
The kitchen at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Harper and Stone
Dining room at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The dining area next to the kitchen. Image: Harper and Stone
Family room at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The family room is just off the kitchen. Image: Harper and Stone
Family room at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The games room Image: Harper and Stone
Music room at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
A further living room space. Image: Harper and Stone

The house includes an open-plan kitchen and dining space with an adjoining utility room.

There is also a dining space next to the kitchen with stairs leading down into a family room, which is flooded with natural light.

Doors lead to a patio area outside.

Further living spaces include a sitting room, a games room and a music room.

The ground floor is completed by a WC.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms – four of which are double in size, and one that can be used as either a bedroom or a study.

Main bedroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The main bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone
En-suite bathroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Harper and Stone
Double bedroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The second large double bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone
En-suite bathroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Another en-suite shower room. Image: Harper and Stone
Double bedroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Bedroom three. Image: Harper and Stone
Double bedroom at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The fourth spacious bedroom. Image: Harper and Stone
Shower room at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
Bedrooms three and four are served by a Jack and Jill shower room. Image: Harper and Stone
Patio area at Loggie House in Bridge of Allan.
The outdoor patio area. Image: Harper and Stone
Well-maintained gardens surround the house. Image: Harper and Stone

The master bedroom includes a dressing area and a large en-suite bathroom.

Bedroom two also has a shower room en-suite, and bedrooms three and four have a Jack and Jill shower room.

A fifth room can be used as a study or fifth bedroom.

The property also benefits from a well-maintained garden and a detached double garage.

Harper and Stone is marketing Loggie House in Bridge of Allan for £1.225m.

