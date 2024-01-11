Inside stunning £1.2 million Bridge of Allan family home with 5 bedrooms and 4 reception rooms

A stunning family home worth more than £1.2 million is on the market in Bridge of Allan.

Loggie House, on Upper Glen Road, boasts five bedrooms and four reception rooms.

The property – built in 2014 – has been on the market since March 2023.

But it has just had its price cut by £50,000.

An unusual octagonal reception hallway allows access to each room on the ground floor.

The house includes an open-plan kitchen and dining space with an adjoining utility room.

There is also a dining space next to the kitchen with stairs leading down into a family room, which is flooded with natural light.

Doors lead to a patio area outside.

Further living spaces include a sitting room, a games room and a music room.

The ground floor is completed by a WC.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms – four of which are double in size, and one that can be used as either a bedroom or a study.

The master bedroom includes a dressing area and a large en-suite bathroom.

Bedroom two also has a shower room en-suite, and bedrooms three and four have a Jack and Jill shower room.

A fifth room can be used as a study or fifth bedroom.

The property also benefits from a well-maintained garden and a detached double garage.

Harper and Stone is marketing Loggie House in Bridge of Allan for £1.225m.