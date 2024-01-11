Next phase of Oudenarde homes approved for Bridge of Earn

Another 66 new homes have been approved for GS Brown’s Oudenarde development at Bridge of Earn.

Councillors gave the construction firm the green light at a meeting this week.

They are part of the wider Oudenarde scheme, which could eventually stretch to 1,600 homes on the site of the old Bridge of Earn hospital.

The latest houses were approved last year.

But GS Brown, led by former St Johnston chairman Geoff and Steve Brown, was seeking fresh permission after making a number of changes to its original plans.

A report to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee said: “The number of properties has not increased, the position in general terms of housing plots has not been revised, however there have been changes to house types, finishing materials, finished floor levels, boundary treatments, garage positions and road layout.”

Councillors agreed to a recommendation from planners that the changes are acceptable and work can begin.

The homes will be built on three plots of land close to the M90 Perth to Kinross motorway.

More homes planned elsewhere in Bridge of Earn

Oudenarde has been decades in the making.

The plans were first aired more than 20 years ago. And GS Brown was given planning permission in principle in September 2016.

However, the project was delayed by nearly three years after Scottish Ministers intervened.

Transport Scotland claimed GS Brown had not demonstrated how it would link safely to the M90.

Permission for the latest phase was eventually approved in October 2020.

A number of houses have already been built.

Shops, a primary school and a park and ride facility are also proposed.

Some locals in Bridge of Earn have raised concerns about the likely impact on schools and health services, which are already under pressure.

The Bridge of Earn GP practice closed in 2019.

And families say children are already being bussed to school in Perth because Dunbarney Primary is overstretched.

Another developer, Scotia Homes was given permission to build 110 new homes next to Kintillo cemetery, Bridge of Earn, in October 2023.