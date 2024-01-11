Next phase of Oudenarde homes approved for Bridge of Earn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Next phase of Oudenarde homes approved for Bridge of Earn

Perth construction company GS Brown is behind the plans for the site of the old Bridge of Earn hospital.

By Morag Lindsay
View od Oudanarde site, with some houses and the M90 motorway running alongside.
Dozens more homes are planned for the Oudenarde site at Bridge of Earn. Image: Steve MacDougall

Another 66 new homes have been approved for GS Brown’s Oudenarde development at Bridge of Earn.

Councillors gave the construction firm the green light at a meeting this week.

They are part of the wider Oudenarde scheme, which could eventually stretch to 1,600 homes on the site of the old Bridge of Earn hospital.

The latest houses were approved last year.

But GS Brown, led by former St Johnston chairman Geoff and Steve Brown, was seeking fresh permission after making a number of changes to its original plans.

Map showing location of the Oudenarde homes next to Bridge of Earn and the M90 motorway

A report to Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee said: “The number of properties has not increased, the position in general terms of housing plots has not been revised, however there have been changes to house types, finishing materials, finished floor levels, boundary treatments, garage positions and road layout.”

Councillors agreed to a recommendation from planners that the changes are acceptable and work can begin.

The homes will be built on three plots of land close to the M90 Perth to Kinross motorway.

More homes planned elsewhere in Bridge of Earn

Oudenarde has been decades in the making.

The plans were first aired more than 20 years ago. And GS Brown was given planning permission in principle in September 2016.

Sign for GS Brown's Oudenarde site on waste ground at Bridge of Earn
GS Brown’s Oudenarde site, Bridge of Earn.

However, the project was delayed by nearly three years after Scottish Ministers intervened.

Transport Scotland claimed GS Brown had not demonstrated how it would link safely to the M90.

Permission for the latest phase was eventually approved in October 2020.

A number of houses have already been built.

Shops, a primary school and a park and ride facility are also proposed.

Geoff Brown in suit on terraces at football ground.
Former St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown. Image: SNS.

Some locals in Bridge of Earn have raised concerns about the likely impact on schools and health services, which are already under pressure.

The Bridge of Earn GP practice closed in 2019.

And families say children are already being bussed to school in Perth because Dunbarney Primary is overstretched.

Another developer, Scotia Homes was given permission to build 110 new homes next to Kintillo cemetery, Bridge of Earn, in October 2023.

