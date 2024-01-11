Angus businesses face 11% hike in rubbish collection charges

Angus businesses face an 11.3% increase in the cost of waste collection under new proposals being put forward by the council.

Councillors on the local authority’s community committee are being asked to agree the increase for commercial waste collection and disposal at a meeting next Tuesday.

This, a report which will go before the committee details, is due to increased cost pressures on the local authority.

If the proposals are given the green-light, the annual charge for a 1,280 litre general waste bin will rise from £26.30 to £28.80.

And cardboard would see a jump from £13.20 to £14.70.

However, disposal costs of mixed recycling will be left unchanged.

Commercial rubbish collection brings in around £1 million a year to Angus Council.

Other planned increases for waste disposals include:

Glass waste (240 litres) will rise from £41.90 to £46.70

Food waste (140 litres) will increase from £7.50 to £8.10

The committee report, lodged by Director of Infrastructure and Environment Graeme Dailly, said: “The proposed charges reflect the total costs to the council for collection, processing and disposal of waste and recyclables.

“Other disposal costs have been adjusted appropriately in response to increases the council will bear.”

Controversial changes

Bin changes in Angus have been a hot topic in recent months.

Councillors approved controversial changes to bin collections last October, which will see general waste bins uncollected if they contain too many recyclable items

The changes have also seen the ditching of glass in kerbside bins.

Residents will be asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 neighbourhood recycling points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

However in a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie