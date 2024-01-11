Angus businesses face 11% hike in rubbish collection charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus businesses face 11% hike in rubbish collection charges

The proposed hike is a result of increased cost pressures on the local authority. 

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Angus businesses face an 11.3% increase in the cost of waste collection under new proposals being put forward by the council.

Councillors on the local authority’s community committee are being asked to agree the  increase for commercial waste collection and disposal at a meeting next Tuesday.

This, a report which will go before the committee details, is due to increased cost pressures on the local authority.

If the proposals are given the green-light, the annual charge for a 1,280 litre general waste bin will rise from £26.30 to £28.80.

And cardboard would see a jump from £13.20 to £14.70.

However, disposal costs of mixed recycling will be left unchanged.

Commercial rubbish collection brings in around £1 million a year to Angus Council.

Other planned increases for waste disposals include:

  • Glass waste (240 litres) will rise from £41.90 to £46.70
  • Food waste (140 litres) will increase from £7.50 to £8.10

The committee report, lodged by Director of Infrastructure and Environment Graeme Dailly, said: “The proposed charges reflect the total costs to the council for collection, processing and disposal of waste and recyclables.

“Other disposal costs have been adjusted appropriately in response to increases the council will bear.”

Controversial changes

Bin changes in Angus have been a hot topic in recent months.

Councillors approved controversial changes to bin collections last October, which will see general waste bins uncollected if they contain too many recyclable items

The changes have also seen the ditching of glass in kerbside bins.

Angus bin changes have been controversial with locals. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Residents will be asked to take their empty bottles to one of almost 200 neighbourhood recycling points (NRPs) being set up across Angus.

However in a council survey, 82% of almost 2,500 respondents said they didn’t mind a second recycling bin being added as long as they could still put glass in one.

Less than half – 43% – said they’d be happy taking their bottles and jars to a NRP.

Changes to bin collections will be rolled out in three phases from March.

The first phase is taking place in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie

