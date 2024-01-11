Morton v Dundee United new date revealed following Cappielow postponement

Dundee United’s postponed Championship fixture against Morton has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 5.

The December 2 showdown between the sides fell foul of the weather following freezing conditions in Greenock, with the Cappielow surface deemed unplayable.

United’s game in hand over Raith Rovers currently looms large in the race for the title, with the Terrors three points adrift of the Fifers but with a superior goal difference.

However, they will have close to two months to wait, with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

United are yet to beat Morton this season despite facing them twice on home soil, posting a 1-1 draw in September before losing 3-2 last weekend.