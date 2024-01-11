Raith Rovers land Championship manager and player of the month double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Raith Rovers land Championship manager and player of the month double

Stark's Park manager Ian Murray and forward Lewis Vaughan have both been rewarded.

By Sean Hamilton
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray (left) and Lewis Vaughan (right) with their awards. Images: Raith Rovers FC
Raith Rovers' Ian Murray (left) and Lewis Vaughan (right) with their awards. Images: Raith Rovers FC

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and striker Lewis Vaughan have been named Championship manager and player of the month.

The Rovers duo have been rewarded after the Stark’s Park side recorded a superb December return.

Under Murray’s guidance, Rovers racked up four wins and two draws in the final month of the year, adding 14 points to their total and claiming top spot in the league table in the process.

Vaughan notched five goals and two assists across the month.

Ian Murray poses with December’s Glen’s Championship manager of the month award. Image: Raith Rovers FC

As a whole, Murray’s side scored 15 goals in December.

On accepting his award, the Raith boss, whose new contract was revealed on Christmas Eve, hailed everyone connected with the club, saying: “This is an achievement for the whole club, which we are very happy to accept. The players, staff and supporters deserve the recognition of the work done so far.

“The players had a very tough November/December period but gained some good results. It’s a small sign that we are moving in a positive direction, and we aim to keep improving and keep trying to win games for the rest of the season.

“I’d like to extend my thanks for this Glen’s manager of the month award, but our aim now is to have a good January with some exciting games to come.”

