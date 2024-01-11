Raith Rovers land Championship manager and player of the month double

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray and striker Lewis Vaughan have been named Championship manager and player of the month.

The Rovers duo have been rewarded after the Stark’s Park side recorded a superb December return.

Under Murray’s guidance, Rovers racked up four wins and two draws in the final month of the year, adding 14 points to their total and claiming top spot in the league table in the process.

Vaughan notched five goals and two assists across the month.

As a whole, Murray’s side scored 15 goals in December.

On accepting his award, the Raith boss, whose new contract was revealed on Christmas Eve, hailed everyone connected with the club, saying: “This is an achievement for the whole club, which we are very happy to accept. The players, staff and supporters deserve the recognition of the work done so far.

“The players had a very tough November/December period but gained some good results. It’s a small sign that we are moving in a positive direction, and we aim to keep improving and keep trying to win games for the rest of the season.

“I’d like to extend my thanks for this Glen’s manager of the month award, but our aim now is to have a good January with some exciting games to come.”