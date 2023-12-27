Ian Murray ‘ready’ for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star ‘bordering on ridiculous’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray ‘ready’ for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star ‘bordering on ridiculous’

The Rovers boss last week signed a three-year contract extension.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray signed a three-year contract extension. Image: SNS.

Given the form Raith Rovers are in, manager Ian Murray is prepared for clubs trying to poach his players.

The Rovers boss last week committed his future to the club by agreeing a three-year contract extension.

That followed the news that Sam Stanton had signed a new deal, though there are several other first-team stars whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Murray, speaking to Raith TV, said the club isn’t “sitting on their hands” regarding contract negotiations for new players and would have some “concrete” answers, “good or bad”, in the coming weeks.

One of those is Lewis Vaughan, who drew praise from his manager after his hattrick in Friday’s 4-4 draw with Ayr United sent him to the top of the Scottish Championship scoring charts.

Raith’s Lewis Vaughan is now on 13 goals for the season. Image: SNS.

“We’ve had some really good performances and performers this season,” Murray told Raith TV.

“Lewis Vaughan, top goalscorer in the league after his incredible injury journey, which is amazing.

“For him to do that and come back, I mean that’s bordering on ridiculous what he’s doing.

“His finishing and his headers the other night were just top-drawer.”

Ian Murray: We try to replicate Kickaldy tradition

After an at times difficult first season, the Rover boss said he has been buzzing to get to Stark’s Park every morning and heaped praise on everyone from players to the backroom staff and the board.

There was also praise for the huge backing they have received from the fans: “Football is for the supporters, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Murray added: “I always knew Raith Rovers had a fantastic history and tradition in Fife. Kirkcaldy is a hard-working industrial town.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, we try to replicate that on the pitch. We try to work as hard as we can for these people.

“That’s the minimum that people want to see and that people deserve.

“This group of players certainly have that, and they also have a little bit of quality.”

