Ian Murray ‘ready’ for January offers as Raith boss hails Rovers star ‘bordering on ridiculous’

Given the form Raith Rovers are in, manager Ian Murray is prepared for clubs trying to poach his players.

The Rovers boss last week committed his future to the club by agreeing a three-year contract extension.

That followed the news that Sam Stanton had signed a new deal, though there are several other first-team stars whose contracts expire at the end of the season.

Murray, speaking to Raith TV, said the club isn’t “sitting on their hands” regarding contract negotiations for new players and would have some “concrete” answers, “good or bad”, in the coming weeks.

One of those is Lewis Vaughan, who drew praise from his manager after his hattrick in Friday’s 4-4 draw with Ayr United sent him to the top of the Scottish Championship scoring charts.

“We’ve had some really good performances and performers this season,” Murray told Raith TV.

“Lewis Vaughan, top goalscorer in the league after his incredible injury journey, which is amazing.

“For him to do that and come back, I mean that’s bordering on ridiculous what he’s doing.

“His finishing and his headers the other night were just top-drawer.”

Ian Murray: We try to replicate Kickaldy tradition

After an at times difficult first season, the Rover boss said he has been buzzing to get to Stark’s Park every morning and heaped praise on everyone from players to the backroom staff and the board.

There was also praise for the huge backing they have received from the fans: “Football is for the supporters, it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Murray added: “I always knew Raith Rovers had a fantastic history and tradition in Fife. Kirkcaldy is a hard-working industrial town.

“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, we try to replicate that on the pitch. We try to work as hard as we can for these people.

“That’s the minimum that people want to see and that people deserve.

“This group of players certainly have that, and they also have a little bit of quality.”