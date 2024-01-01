Raith Rovers report card: Has it been a ‘good’ or ‘exceptional’ quarter?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers report card: Has it been a ‘good’ or ‘exceptional’ quarter?

The Kirkcaldy club are top of the Scottish Championship, having played a game more than Dundee United, at the halfway stage.

Raith's Dyaln Easton scored the only goal of the game against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers need to move on quickly from their two recent home draws.

The twinge of disappointment from dropping points at home to Ayr United and a barebones Arbroath must not detract from what has been an exceptional quarter for Ian Murray’s men.

The fact is, Rovers set the bar so high this season it’s only natural there is disappointment at only taking two points from six available at Stark’s Park.

The week before those two recent home draws, they left the home of their title rivals Dundee United will all three points.

Raith Rovers stars celebrate their huge win against Dundee United
Raith stars celebrate after scoring in their huge win against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

United have narrowed the gap since, and still have a game in hand, but there is no taking away from how impressive Raith have been this season.

As Ian Murray put it after the 2-2 draw with Arbroath: “There’s no doubt at this stage of the season, halfway through, if you’re so close, you’ve go to have your eye on another prize as well.

“But I think we maybe need to have a wee look at it again and see exactly where we are.

“We’ve had a really good quarter, we picked up 20 points in the first quarter and we’ve picked up 21 in this quarter.

“We’ve done really well but we’ve had opportunities to have an amazing quarter and we’ve not taken them.”

Form

You could argue it still has been an amazing quarter. Six wins and three draws in the Championship, as well as progression in the Scottish Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy.

Raith have made their best start to the season in any division in the modern era and often in the most dramatic fashion.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton scored a dramatic late winner versus Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

They have lost just one league match since the start of the campaign and just two matches over 90 minutes in 27 matches in all competitions.

If Raith had drawn with Arbroath earlier in the quarter and then finished it off with a win at Tannadice to go top, we’d be talking about a near-flawless quarter.

Any other year, Raith would be running away with the league at this stage.

Grade: A+

Manager

That leeway for the last two matches extends to the manager. Not only is he the man at the helm the team putting this run together, he does so in an entertaining way.

‘Murrayball’ has come into effect many times this season, when defenders are sacrificed for an array of attacking talent on the bench.

You can argue that there have been missteps here and there from Murray, he’s certainly not been flawless, but you cannot argue with the entertainment value.

Ian Murray’s Raith are on a 15-match unbeaten run. Image: SNS.

It’s not always going to work but, as Saturday showed, it will more often than not be exciting.

You cannot give a manager who is top of the league at the halfway stage – creating more than a season’s worth of memorable moments – anything other than top marks.

Grade: A+

Star man: Dylan Easton

You could debate this all day. Sam Stanton and Shaun Byrne continue to be essential components of Raith’s success and Lewis Vaughan is in the form of his life.

Dylan Easton edges it, not least because his piece of individual magic won the three points at Tannadice that ultimately has Raith Rovers playing pace-setters as it stands.

Grade: A+

Conclusion

As was raised at the outset, the last two results shouldn’t tinge what has been an incredible run, this quarter and the first of the season.

The challenge now is how they respond to this slight setback, starting with their third trip to East End Park of the season

Overall grade: A+

Conversation