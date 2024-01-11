Glenisla golf course homes get green light from council

Councillors have approved plans for 60 new houses on the site of the former Glenisla golf course near Alyth.

The development is part of a larger transformation of the land.

Around 50 homes have already been built, along with a care home.

Glenisla Developments initially set out ambitions for a £50 million project, including more than 200 homes, a hotel and businesses.

However, Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee heard the plans have since been scaled back.

A report to Wednesday’s meeting said: “Since the original assessment in 2018, the number of residential and commercial units has decreased and… a hotel is no longer proposed for the site.”

Members agreed to the latest phase, comprising 60 houses and 34 garages, along with roads, landscaping and other infrastructure.

The developer says a number of the new properties will be bungalows

This will help to fill “a particular, largely unmet, need within the local housing market”, it predicts.

Glenisla golf course was casualty of over-provision

The Glenisla Golf Club closure was announced in 2016.

Nine of its former holes were taken over by nearby Alyth Golf Club in 2016.

The housing plans had been mooted for a number of years previously.

The Glenisla golf course opened in 1996.

It was originally developed by the Glenshee Chairlift Company as a summer business.

However, it struggled to make money.

Critics said its failure was a symbol of the “over-saturation” of golf courses in Scotland.

At the time, there was estimated to be one golf course for every 9,800 of the Scottish population.