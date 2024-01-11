Glenisla golf course homes get green light from council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Glenisla golf course homes get green light from council

The former Glenisla golf club, near Alyth, closed in 2016 and a care home has already been built on part of the old course

By Morag Lindsay
Formner clubhouse and sixth hole at the old Glenisla golf course, near Alyth.
Glenisla golf course near Alyth is moving from holes to housing.

Councillors have approved plans for 60 new houses on the site of the former Glenisla golf course near Alyth.

The development is part of a larger transformation of the land.

Around 50 homes have already been built, along with a care home.

Glenisla Developments initially set out ambitions for a £50 million project, including more than 200 homes, a hotel and businesses.

However, Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee heard the plans have since been scaled back.

A report to Wednesday’s meeting said: “Since the original assessment in 2018, the number of residential and commercial units has decreased and… a hotel is no longer proposed for the site.”

Proposed location of the new homes on the site of the former Glenisla golf course near Alyth

Members agreed to the latest phase, comprising 60 houses and 34 garages, along with roads, landscaping and other infrastructure.

The developer says a number of the new properties will be bungalows

This will help to fill “a particular, largely unmet, need within the local housing market”, it predicts.

Glenisla golf course was casualty of over-provision

The Glenisla Golf Club closure was announced in 2016.

Nine of its former holes were taken over by nearby Alyth Golf Club in 2016.

Glenisla golf clubhouse sitting in rolling farmland near Alyth on a summer day
The old Glenisla Golf Club near Alyth.

The housing plans had been mooted for a number of years previously.

The Glenisla golf course opened in 1996.

It was originally developed by the Glenshee Chairlift Company as a summer business.

However, it struggled to make money.

Critics said its failure was a symbol of the “over-saturation” of golf courses in Scotland.

At the time, there was estimated to be one golf course for every 9,800 of the Scottish population.

More from Perth & Kinross

Harry the heron enjoying the January weather in the beer garden of the Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry.
Harry the heron becomes Pitlochry's hottest tourist attraction
View od Oudanarde site, with some houses and the M90 motorway running alongside.
Next phase of Oudenarde homes approved for Bridge of Earn
Taylor Swift spotted in Little Lies dress with Blake Lively.
Taylor Swift wears £60 dress designed by Perthshire brand
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Rhylee Moodie. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 10/01/2024
Dangerous Dundee driver accelerated away from police in Perth city centre
Cold weather set to hit Tayside and Fife
Cold snap on way for Tayside and Fife with 'substantial' snow possible
Ewan McGregor with parents Jim and Carol on a red carpet at a film screening
Ewan McGregor moves back to Perthshire as Hollywood star snaps up £2m home
Unclassified road through Glen Quaich, Road between Amulree and Kenmore.
Drivers face prosecution for using 11-mile Tayside road dubbed one of Britain's most dangerous
3
John Stevenson.
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school - but denies taking beer into…
Packed commuters on a Fife train bound for Edinburgh.
Perth and Fife commuters 'crammed in like sardines' on rush-hour train
Princess Anne opening Aberdeen South Harbour. Friday, September 2nd, 2023,
Princess Anne to have four visits in Tayside and Fife on Scotland tour
3

Conversation