60 new homes planned for former Perthshire golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

60 new homes planned for former Perthshire golf course

The Glenisla Golf Club near Alyth closed in 2016 and a care home has already been built on part of the former course

By Morag Lindsay
Glenisla golf club house and course in countryside setting near Alyth
The Glenisla Golf Club, near Alyth, closed seven and a half years ago.

Dozens of new homes are planned for a former golf course near Alyth.

The 60 houses could be built on land once occupied by the defunct Glenisla Golf Club.

Its closure was announced in 2016.

The new homes are part of a larger re-development of the site that was first approved in 2010.

Back then, developers set out plans for a £50 million project, including more than 200 homes, a hotel, businesses and a 60-bedroom nursing home.

Map showing proposed location of the new homes on the former Glenisla golf course near alyth.

Those plans have since been scaled back.

But councillors will be asked to approve the latest phase when Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee meets this week.

The application is for 60 houses and 34 garages, along with roads, landscaping and other infrastructure.

Golf club housing plan ‘will fill need in Alyth property market’

A report to Wednesday’s meeting explains: “Since the original assessment in 2018, the number of residential and commercial units has decreased and… a hotel is no longer proposed for the site.”

Former Glenisla golf club house near Alyth
Glenisla Golf Club near Alyth closed in 2016.

However, councillors are being asked to insist the developer, Glenisla Developments, introduces a shuttle bus service linking the scheme to Alyth village.

This would be up and running to coincide with the first resident moving into the recently-built care home and/or occupation of the first five new houses.

Around 50 homes have already been built with others currently under construction.

The latest phase will include a number of bungalows.

The developer says this will help to fill “a particular, largely unmet, need within the local housing market”.

View of Alyth village surrounded by trees, hills and farmland
The developer says it is filling a need in the Alyth housing market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It also intends to make a financial contribution to Perth and Kinross Council to pay for affordable homes in a more accessible location elsewhere.

No threat to existing Alyth golf course

Nine of the old Glenisla club’s holes were taken over by nearby Alyth Golf Club in 2016.

The report says the nine-hole course will provide a buffer between the site and the clubhouse and the works are not expected to ruin golfers’ enjoyment of the course.

“The setting of the Alyth Golf Course and its clubhouse will not be significantly impacted by the proposal,” it says.

Alyth golf clubhouse.
Alyth golf club took over part of the former Glenisla course.

“There will be no unacceptable adverse effect perceived by users of the golf course.”

The Black Burn and the Alyth Burn both run nearby. However, a flood risk assessment has deemed the site is not at a high risk of flooding.

Planners are also recommending the developer erects fencing to protect the Pitcrocknie Stone.

It is thought to date back to the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age.

Glenisla Golf Club opened in 1996.

The course was originally developed by the Glenshee Chairlift Company as a summer business. It was bought out of receivership in 2004.

 

More from Perth & Kinross

Ruby's Cottage exterior, showing a two storey modern cottage, with a two storey home next door.
Controversial Crieff holiday cottage given 10pm hot tub curfew after 'noisy sex talk' complaints
A ScotRail train.
Trains disrupted as tree blocks Perth to Inverness line
T in the Park will not return in 2026
T in the Park bosses say 'fake profile' behind 2026 festival claims
Former Perthshire subpostmaster Chris Dawson.
Perthshire subpostmaster reveals marriage broke down after Post Office scandal
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused Picture shows; Thomas Henderson, Dundee murder accused. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 26/04/2023
Dundee murderer caught with deadly weapon made from Covid tester at HMP Perth
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars in Dundee and Perth - then…
Ewan McGregor visited Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth
Movie star Ewan McGregor dines in Perth city centre restaurant
An egret was spotted in the North Inch. Image: Marshall Orr/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
First Perth sighting of rare bird captured at popular golf course
2
Two e-bikes stolen from property on Myreriggs Road near Coupar Angus.
Two e-bikes with 'five-figure' value stolen in Coupar Angus break-in
Check out where you are most likely to get a parking ticket in Perth and Kinross. Image: DC Thomson.
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Perth and Kinross revealed - as council income…

Conversation