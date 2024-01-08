60 new homes planned for former Perthshire golf course

Dozens of new homes are planned for a former golf course near Alyth.

The 60 houses could be built on land once occupied by the defunct Glenisla Golf Club.

Its closure was announced in 2016.

The new homes are part of a larger re-development of the site that was first approved in 2010.

Back then, developers set out plans for a £50 million project, including more than 200 homes, a hotel, businesses and a 60-bedroom nursing home.

Those plans have since been scaled back.

But councillors will be asked to approve the latest phase when Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee meets this week.

The application is for 60 houses and 34 garages, along with roads, landscaping and other infrastructure.

Golf club housing plan ‘will fill need in Alyth property market’

A report to Wednesday’s meeting explains: “Since the original assessment in 2018, the number of residential and commercial units has decreased and… a hotel is no longer proposed for the site.”

However, councillors are being asked to insist the developer, Glenisla Developments, introduces a shuttle bus service linking the scheme to Alyth village.

This would be up and running to coincide with the first resident moving into the recently-built care home and/or occupation of the first five new houses.

Around 50 homes have already been built with others currently under construction.

The latest phase will include a number of bungalows.

The developer says this will help to fill “a particular, largely unmet, need within the local housing market”.

It also intends to make a financial contribution to Perth and Kinross Council to pay for affordable homes in a more accessible location elsewhere.

No threat to existing Alyth golf course

Nine of the old Glenisla club’s holes were taken over by nearby Alyth Golf Club in 2016.

The report says the nine-hole course will provide a buffer between the site and the clubhouse and the works are not expected to ruin golfers’ enjoyment of the course.

“The setting of the Alyth Golf Course and its clubhouse will not be significantly impacted by the proposal,” it says.

“There will be no unacceptable adverse effect perceived by users of the golf course.”

The Black Burn and the Alyth Burn both run nearby. However, a flood risk assessment has deemed the site is not at a high risk of flooding.

Planners are also recommending the developer erects fencing to protect the Pitcrocknie Stone.

It is thought to date back to the late Neolithic or early Bronze Age.

Glenisla Golf Club opened in 1996.

The course was originally developed by the Glenshee Chairlift Company as a summer business. It was bought out of receivership in 2004.